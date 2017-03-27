Girls should hit back if touched inappropriately : Akshay Kumar at the promotions of Naam Shabana

Akshay Kumar at a promotional even of Naam Shabana said girls should hit back if they are touched inappropriately. Akshay Kumar at a promotional even of Naam Shabana said girls should hit back if they are touched inappropriately.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who is trained in martial arts, says girls should not panic if touched inappropriately. They should instead hit back.

Akshay, along with the team of his forthcoming film Naam Shabana — co-actors Manoj Bajpayee and Taapsee Pannu and producer Neeraj Pandey — visited the Gargi College for women here on Monday morning.

Here, Akshay spoke extensively on the importance of women knowing self-defence techniques.

“In our country, I believe, girls should not learn martial arts or self-defence because I feel they should be free to walk anywhere, anytime, anyplace. But unfortunately, because of some dirty people they have to learn self-defence,” Akshay said.

“I am running a school in Mumbai and I want to open one school here (in Delhi) but I don’t know when it will happen. I just want to tell you one thing — if a guy touches you, then don’t panic, in fact, hit him back and run,” he added.

The 49-year-old actor says that a man is successful in harassing a girl when she “freezes” and doesn’t react.

“What happens in life — How does a guy succeed in harassing a girl, to get her under control? Because a woman or a girl freezes. She doesn’t know when a man touches her, she doesn’t know what to do. So don’t ever freeze, just shout… That is the biggest thing, just shout loudly and run, but don’t freeze,” Akshay said.

Akshay is known for his work in action-packed films like the Khiladi series as well as other action films such as Mohra, Elaan, Suhaag, Rowdy Rathore and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

As a promotional step for Naam Shabana, Akshay and Taapsee had also posted on social media a video teaching self-defence techniques to girls.

Naam Shabana is an action spy-thriller film directed by Shivam Nair and produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia under the Friday Filmworks banner.

A spin-off of the 2015 film Baby, with Taapsee reprising her role as Shabana, the film is releasing on Friday.

