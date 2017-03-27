When Akshay Kumar got a dhobi pachad from a girl in Delhi. Watch video

Akshay Kumar was in Delhi to promote Naam Shabana. Akshay Kumar was in Delhi to promote Naam Shabana.

Akshay Kumar can be safely tagged as the fittest man in Bollywood. We often assume that the actor, who has been spreading awareness about the importance of learning self-defence and himself train girls in martial arts in Mumbai, can never be beaten. However, one such shocking incident happened when the actor was in Delhi for the promotions of Naam Shabana, a film starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

Akshay shared a video in which he got a dhobi pachad from a girl. Surprising, isn’t it? The actor, along with the team of Naam Shabana, was promoting the film in a Delhi University’s Gargi College. With the video, he wrote, “Here’s some #MondayMotivation courtesy team #NaamShabana! #GirlPower all the way.” Well, that definitely is a motivation for us.

Earlier, Akshay and Taapsee taught a self-defence move in a video where the Pink actor said that you do not need to save yourself. She said in the video that God gave us arms and legs to protect ourselves and taught the viewers how to outmanoeuvre the attacker. Even the Khiladi Kumar has been encouraging girls to learn martial arts. Some time back, when mass molestation happened in Bangalore, Akshay shared a heartfelt message and asked women to stop feeling helpless.

Watch Akshay Kumar’s video here:

As far as their film is concerned, Akshay is in an extended cameo in Naam Shabana. He reprises the role of Ajay Singh Rajput from Naam Shabana’s prequel Baby, which release in 2015.

Also read | Naam Shabana producer Neeraj Pandey: Fancy words like spin-off don’t pull in audiences

Taapsee plays the titular role in the film, which also stars Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

