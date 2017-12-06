Has Akshay Kumar walked out of Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul?

Akshay Kumar had shared a poster of Gulshan Kumar’s biopic Mogul earlier. Akshay Kumar had shared a poster of Gulshan Kumar’s biopic Mogul earlier.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming venture with director Subhash Kapoor is facing the brunt of controversies, it seems. According to the latest reports, Akshay and Subhash are having some creative differences over the script due to which, Akshay decided it best to move out of the project. Titled Mogul, the film is a biopic on T-Series honcho Gulshan Kumar. It is supposed to be released in 2018 sometime.

A Mid-day report even states that Akshay has yet not intimated the producers of the film about his move and has begun allocating his reserved dates to other lined-up projects. A source told Mid-day, “Akshay has some concerns over the script that director Subhash Kapoor has­ greenlit. He requested that a few things be rewritten. But, Subhash was adamant. Hence, Akshay thought it was best if he opted out.”

But a source close to T-series tells indianexpress.com that the rumours are completely false. The source adds, “It is not true because the script is still being written, so meanwhile Akshay Kumar is taking up other projects.”

If the script hasn’t even been locked yet, it seems unlikely for Akshay to move out of the project. The actor had previously shared the first poster of the film on social media writing, “My association with Him began with my very first film. He was The Emperor Of Music! Now know His story… #Mogul, The Gulshan Kumar story!”

Director Subhash Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have also worked together for Jolly LLB 2 earlier this year. The film featured Akshay as a struggling lawyer from Lucknow and was one of the few films to make Rs 100 crores at the box office this year.

Meanwhile, Akshay also has Padman and 2.0 lined up for next year.

