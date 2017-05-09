Akshay Kumar told PM Narendra Modi about Toilet Ek Prem Katha and the title alone made him smile. See pic

Akshay Kumar meets Narendra Modi, talks about his film based on the Swacch Bharat campaign, Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Akshay Kumar meets Narendra Modi, talks about his film based on the Swacch Bharat campaign, Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

Way before the promotional spree starts for Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha, the actor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed his film and how it is inspired by Modi-led Clean India campaign. And by the way, it is not just us who think the title is funny but even Narendra Modi could not stop himself from smiling the moment he heard the title, which made Akshay Kumar feel delighted. In fact, it seems there is something more to the conversation with the Prime Minister, which we are extremely keen to know about.

Met PM @narendramodi and got the opportunity to tell him about my upcoming ‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha.’ His smile at just the title made my day! pic.twitter.com/qbvYrlbM2Y — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 9, 2017

Akshay’s film talks about sanitation and the need to have a toilet in every household to reduce health issues among women and children who are extremely prone to the unhealthy environment due to open defecation. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The 45-year-old actor has often promoted and hailed Prime Minister and his several campaigns. Recently, when Modi shared a message to give water to birds and animals on the street during his Mann Ki Baat, Akshay also posted a video teaching his daughter Nitara the importance of giving food and water to animals prone to the scorching heat.

In fact, we have also seen Narendra Modi getting a picture clicked with Akshay’s son Aarav. Akshay in an interview, while talking about Narendra Modi as the PM of India, had said, “With my hand on my heart, I believe 100 per cent that we are not only in safe hands, but being led by a man with a conscience as well as a necessary fighting spirit.” So, going by the camaraderie the two share, we are excited to know what’s next?

