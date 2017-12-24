Akshay Kumar kick-starts his Cape Town trip with an adorable picture of Nitara and Valentino 2.0

Akshay Kumar earlier shared a picture with Valentino. Akshay Kumar earlier shared a picture with Valentino.

Along with being a thorough professional, we all know that Akshay Kumar has managed to garner respect from his fans for striking the perfect work life and family life balance. The actor makes sure to spend vacations with wife Twinkle Khanna and kids Aarav and Nitara as and when he can. Now, on the occasion of Christmas and New Year, the star and his family headed to Cape Town, his favourite destination for holidays. This morning, he shared the first-holiday picture on his Twitter account. In the picture, we see Akshay’s darling Nitara along with Valentino. Akshay captioned the picture as, “Happiness Is… meeting an old friend and starting exactly where you left off :) Nitara meets Valentino 2.0.”

Last year, around the same time, Akshay had introduced Valentino to his fans by posting a picture of him with the little kid. He wrote, “Boys & girls,meet Valentino,my house help’s son here in Cape Town. Everyone’s favourite in the house,he’s blessed with an infectious spirit.”

The actor has undergone a look change after wrapping up Gold. While everyone has assumed it to be for some project, nothing has been revealed so far. Meanwhile, Akshay is quite packed with multiple projects in hand. After the vacations, he will start promoting PadMan, which marks debut of Twinkle Khanna as a producer, and later, start promotions of Gold, which marks the debut of television superstar Mouni Roy in Bollywood.

PadMan, also starring Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, will head to theaters on January 26.

