Kesari: Akshay Kumar shares ‘innocent’ picture from the sets of his upcoming film

PadMan is still running successfully in theatres but Akshay Kumar has not taken a break to enjoy the success of his latest venture. In fact, he is shooting for his upcoming film Kesari. Based on the Battle of Saragarhi, Kesari stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles and is being directed by Anurag Singh. The film is co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

In the film, Akshay Kumar shares screen space with three kids who are playing Afghani children. Akshay posted a picture with the kids on Instagram with the caption, “Innocent smiles galore on set today! Shooting with these lovely children playing Afghani kids in #Kesari based on the Battle Of Saragarhi, one of the bravest battles fought in India.”

Akshay has already wrapped up shooting for his next release, Reema Kagti’s Gold. Gold is based on the real-life incident of India winning its first ever Olympic gold medal as a free nation in 1948. The teaser of Gold is out already and as of now, the film is scheduled to release on Independence Day 2018.

Akshay Kumar is surely a busy actor. Delivering box office hits one after the other, the actor does not take a break from work and that is probably one of the biggest reasons for his success. His last release PadMan was based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man who invented low-cost sanitary napkin making machine and created a revolution in the hygiene sector in rural areas.

Akshay’s next Kesari is scheduled to release on Holi 2019.

