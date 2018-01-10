Akshay Kumar’s Kesari now has a female lead and it is Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra would be sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar for the first time. Parineeti Chopra would be sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar for the first time.

After Golmaal Again’s success, Parineeti Chopra is on cloud nine. But beyond that, the actor has more reasons to be happy about. A few days back, Akshay Kumar had released the first look of Kesari, his film in collaboration with Karan Johar. Now, Karan has announced that Parineeti will play the female lead in Kesari. Interestingly, this project marks the first collaboration of Parineeti and Akshay.

Karan Johar took to Twitter and wrote, “The lead actress in #KESARI is ……..PARINEETI CHOPRA! @ParineetiChopra” to which the actor wrote, “So excited to be a part of this legendary journey!!! Thankyouuu @karanjohar @akshaykumar @DharmaMovies #AnuragSingh #Kesari”

At present, Parineeti Chopra is keeping herself busy with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which is a Yash Raj Films production. The film brings back the Ishqzaade jodi of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti.

Parineeti will be seen as a fiercely ambitious girl in the film. Parineeti opened up about her character and the equation she shares with Arjun, on-screen and off-screen.

“Arjun has certainly evolved as one of the bankable actors that there is today, which is a huge achievement. Arjun’s understanding of the craft and his eagerness to learn sets him apart. With Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, we are doing a very intense film together… We are at loggerheads in the movie,” she said in an interview earlier.

Akshay, on the other hand, is busy promoting his Republic Day release PadMan, which is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham.

