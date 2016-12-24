Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 slammed with defamation charges by a shoe brand

Akshay Kumar and team Jolly LLB 2 received a notice from BATA for projecting the company under wrong light. Akshay Kumar and team Jolly LLB 2 received a notice from BATA for projecting the company under wrong light.

Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama Jolly LLB 2 is in legal trouble. Popular footwear brand Bata has reportedly sent a legal notice to the makers of the film for projecting their company in bad light.

In one of the scenes of the trailer, Annu Kapoor says, “Who are you to argue with me in your Bata shoes and shabby clothes?” A notice has apparently been sent by Bata to the Fox Star Studios executive producer Naren Kumar, directors Deepak Jacob, Amit Shah, and Subhash Kapoor, actors Annu Kapoor and Akshay Kumar, YouTube, PVR Cinemas and Satyam Cineplexes, as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

The report further mentioned that the shoe brand believes it appears as if Kapoor’s character chose to humiliate the superstar for wearing Bata shoes, which makes Akshay slap him in front of everyone present in the court.

“The dialogue is intended to convey that the brand Bata is adorned only by lower strata of society and one should feel humiliated if one wears Bata footwear, in fact the expression and reaction to such a dialogue by Akshay Kumar in the trailer shows that even the person to whom such a statement is hurled took the same extremely negatively and slapped Annu Kapoor in Open Court as if he has been severely abused in the dialogue or he has been hurled with deliberate effort to tarnish the brand image of Bata, perhaps at the instance of some competitors of [Bata] whose products are promoted by Mr Akshay Kumar as a brand ambassador,” said the petition.

Interestingly enough, Akshay Kumar is also one of the brand ambassadors of Relaxo, which is Bta’s competitor.

