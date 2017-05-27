Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 overthrows Salman Khan’s Sultan and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, gets highest TV ratings

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 generated 3.83 TV ratings, Salman Khan’s Sultan stands and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil at 2.37. Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 generated 3.83 TV ratings, Salman Khan’s Sultan stands and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil at 2.37.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar started 2017 on an excellent note with Jolly LLB 2 and it plans to remain that way. After delivering the year’s first major hit in February, Jolly LLB 2 gathered an outstanding television premiere too. It garnered the highest television rating points for a Hindi film premiere on TV. According to the figures sent by Fox Star Studios, the film has received the top slot beating other hit movies like Salman Khan’s Sultan, Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, Varun Dhawan and John Abraham’s Dishoom and even the popular animation film, The Jungle Book.

According to the statement, Jolly LLB 2 generated 3.83 TV ratings, Sultan stands at 3.32, Dishoom at 2.79, The Jungle Book at 2.39 and Kaabil at 2.37.

Jolly LLB 2 had been one of the biggest hits in the first half of 2017. It came out with good reviews and box office numbers. Akshay Kumar, who recently received his first National Award for his role in Rustom, has been delivering hits with promising content while managing slapsticks for past few years.

“Jolly LLB2 has got overwhelming love from audiences who have seen it at the theatres and now from audiences who have watched the movie on TV. Fox Star Studios is incredibly proud that this high content film has found huge appreciation across audience segments from across the country. The success of the satellite premiere also goes to show that India loves the character of the do-gooder lawyer Jolly and how the presence of a superstar like Akshay Kumar has made Jolly incredibly popular among the masses and hugely scaled up our homegrown franchise. Jolly LLB 2 is one of the most successful franchises that exist in Bollywood today, and it gives us a lot of confidence to build more stories that can be converted into successful franchises,” said Vijay Singh, CEO of Fox Star Studios.

