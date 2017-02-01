Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 in legal trouble, SC to hear plea

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 in legal trouble: The bench after a brief hearing agreed to examine the issue and listed it for Feb 3. Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 in legal trouble: The bench after a brief hearing agreed to examine the issue and listed it for Feb 3.

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear on Friday the plea against the Bombay High Court order appointing a panel to review the Akshay Kumar-starrer Jolly LLB 2. A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices N V Ramana and D Y Chandrachud said that it would hear the appeal of Fox Studio, the producer, on February 3.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the film producer, said the movie, which is releasing on February 10, has already been cleared by the CBFC and the appointment of the panel is not as per the law. Recently, the Bombay High Court has appointed a 3-member committee to review the film following the allegations that it has made the legal and judicial system a laughing stock. HC appointed lawyers R N Dhorde and V J Dixit would view the movie on Wednesday and submit their report on Friday.

The bench, comprising justices V M Kanade and Sangitrao Patil, had asked the producers to arrange of Jolly LLB 2. The court was hearing the petition of Ajaykumar Waghmare, a Nanded-based lawyer, who challenged the film’s screening and said the word LLB should be removed from the title.

He also said scenes in the trailer where lawyers are shown playing cards on court premises should be removed as well as another scene where a judge is seen ducking to evade objects being hurled in the courtroom.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd