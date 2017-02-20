Jolly LLB 2 deleted scene: Akshay Kumar gives more reasons to watch the film, if you still haven’t. Watch hilarious video

Jolly LLB 2: Saurabh Shukla outshines this deleted scene. Jolly LLB 2: Saurabh Shukla outshines this deleted scene.

Akshay Kumar has given us yet another reason to watch his recent flick, Jolly LLB 2. The actor released a short video, which is hilarious but also gives us a sneak-peek into a court environment. The clip has all the three important characters from the film – Akshay, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor.

The video is set during the lunch break in a courtroom. Its highlight is the moment when Annu Kapoor enters the courtroom and says, ‘Wow, everybody is eating together’ in response to which Saurabh Shukla, who plays the judge, says that court is the place where everyone eats together. Later, he supports his comment by saying, ‘We should tweet this, shouldn’t we?’ Well, this just makes us wonder why the scene, which shows the sad state of Indian judiciary, wasn’t included in the film. But, if you haven’t seen the film as of yet, it makes you want to watch for sure.

Meanwhile, Akshay’s film is having a successful run at the box office. Despite entering its third week at the theaters, Jolly LLB 2 continues to mint money at the ticketing counter. With a total collection of Rs 95.44 crore, it is all set to enter Rs 100-crore club in the coming days.

Jolly LLB 2, which also stars Huma Qureshi, is a sequel of 2013 film with the same title. Directed by Shubash Kapoor, the film released on February 10.

Watch the deleted scene from Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2:

Thank you so much for giving so much love to #JollyLLB2🙏🏻 Sharing with you’ll one of my favourite deleted scene, have a Jolly good morning 😉pic.twitter.com/wOOOXW0egL — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 20, 2017

Apart from this film, Akshay has many projects in the pipeline. The actor will appear in a socially relevant movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and PadMan, apart from Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Neeraj Pandey’s Crack. The actor has also signed a film under the production of Salman Khan, which is scheduled for a release next year.

