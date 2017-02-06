Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar recreates ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ moment, relives his college days. Watch video

Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi are on a promotional spree ahead of the release of their upcoming film Jolly LLB 2. (Picture credit: Twitter) Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi are on a promotional spree ahead of the release of their upcoming film Jolly LLB 2. (Picture credit: Twitter)

Akshay Kumar gave a major throwback to his college days by getting into an impromptu gig during the promotion of his upcoming film Jolly LLB 2. The superstar gave a dose of nostalgia to the audience with a performance that had stolen every heart way back in the 90’s, and still makes us skip a beat. The actor recreated his “Chura Ke Dil Mera” song with Huma Qureshi, his Jolly LLB 2 co-star. Akshay is on trip to Delhi to promote his courtroom drama, which releases on February 10.

The actor started off his promotions in the national capital by visiting a college. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Reminiscing good old college days thanks to you guys…sharing some good moments spent with you all today.” Well, with such an amazing performance, he has made us nostalgic and remember the sizzling number from 1994 hit film Main Khiladi Tu Anari, which also starred Shilpa Shetty.

Watch | Akshay Kumar dances on ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’:

Reminiscing good old college days thanks to you guys…sharing some good moments spent with you all today ❤ #4DaysToJollyLLB2 pic.twitter.com/6fDfm3nhzW — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2017

The actor also tweeted about his arrival to Delhi and seemed quite excited about visiting his hometown.

Touchdown Delhi! Amity Noida we are on our way…a bit delayed due to the fog, will be there before you know it! #4DaysToJollyLLB2 pic.twitter.com/8YKWWmiH06 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2017

Akshay has always made sure to live the moment, wherever he goes. The actor was recently on a trip to Dubai with his family and as soon as he came back, he resumed work with film promotions. Jolly LLB 2 is a sequel to the 2013 film which starred Arshad Warsi. For the first time, Akshay plays a lawyer in the film, which also stars Annu Kapoor in a negative role and has Saurabh Shukla reprising his role of a judge.

Watch | Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya original video here

Apart from Jolly LLB 2, Akshay has a jam-packed year ahead with projects like Toilet Ek Prem Katha, PadMan and the much awaited Entiran’s sequel 2.0 co-starring Rajinikanth.

