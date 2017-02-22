I’ve made enough money, a good script is more important: Akshay Kumar

Jolly LLB 2 has become one of the top grossing films of 2017. Jolly LLB 2 has become one of the top grossing films of 2017.

Jolly LLB 2 star Akshay Kumar, aka the man who has given four back-to-back hits in the last 14 months, is on cloud nine. The actor met the media to celebrate Jolly LLB 2 success along with the film’s writer and director Subhash Kapoor. When Akshay Kumar was asked what is more important for him — box-office numbers or the love of audience — he said, “Love, of course. We’ve made too much money. It is more important I work on a film with a good script and has a good director and a good studio. This film is my first with Shubhashji. Once I like someone, I like working with them. I hope my future films do well too, like the one I am producing, Naam Shabana and Toilet Ek Prem Katha.”

Watch | Jolly LLB 2 audience reaction

It seems Akshay is not done with LLB franchise either as the makers have confirmed a sequel. “There will definitely be a Jolly LLB 3,” producer Fox Star’s rep said. Akshay was asked if he would like to be a film director at some point in life, to which he replied, “I have seen a lot of directors’ plight, I don’t want to do this. I want to be a happy person in life.”

Watch | Akshay Kumar talks about working in Jolly LLB 2

When asked if he likes to work in films with a message since all his recent films are rich in content, he said, “If I like a subject and believe in it, I do it. My next Toilet Ek Prem Katha has a great subject too, and I am glad that I got a real story. So I took it up. It is a taboo subject but India doesn’t have enough toilets. The problem is in our face so why shy away? In our country, 1000 children die of diarrhoea every day, which is like two jumbo jets crashing every day. So with a film like this with songs, comedy, and heroes, I hope people will understand the problem. The government has made toilets, but it is taken over by shops, etc. India is the only country where people don’t use toilets and go to farms. So I wanted to highlight the issue.”

Also read | Jolly LLB 2 actor Akshay Kumar has cracked the hit formula in Bollywood. Decoding Akshay’s success mantra

Coming back to Jolly LLB 2, Akshay also added that he learnt a lot from veteran actors Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor, and said, ” I wasn’t nervous, I didn’t have any pressure. I was like a child in a candy shop, I was excited to learn new things. I would stand and look around. I was the only actor from Khalsa College, the film had six actors from NSD and four from FTII, so I had a lot to absorb on sets.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd