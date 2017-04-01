Akshay Kumar is digging a toilet! No, really and these pics are proof

Akshay Kumar digging a toilet in the picture. Akshay Kumar digging a toilet in the picture.

Akshay Kumar might be busy with his upcoming film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, but the actor took some time off his busy schedule to indulge in some community service. Sometimes pictures are better than words to send the right message across. That’s what Akshay’s latest tweet encapsulates. Akshay shared a picture on his Twitter account wherein he is seen digging a toilet. The actor captioned the picture as, “Digging my 1st #TwoPitToilet in Khargone District of MP with Minister Narendra Singh Tomar #MakeTheChange #WasteToWealth.”

This is not the first time that Akshay has been instrumental in spreading a message on sanitation. The actor earlier shared a video where he was seen speaking about the same. “I initially wondered if I should talk about this, as I knew many would point out that I am doing this video only for the publicity of my upcoming film. And, you are right. I am doing this film Toilet Ek Prem Katha, and I do want as much publicity as possible for this particular topic.”

Digging my 1st #TwoPitToilet in Khargone District of MP with Minister Narendra Singh Tomar #MakeTheChange #WasteToWealth pic.twitter.com/GFV1bMgOaz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 1, 2017

He later revealed in the video titled Soch aur Shauch, “Why should I care about what others think? I feel that thoughts and faeces are both similar. There is no way that you could stop either. It is nature’s call, that you have to answer.”

The actor accepts that this topic might disgust people, however, urges them to listen to what he has to say. He talks about what women in villages go through on a daily basis because they do not have a toilet in the house. He points out how unlike women, men do not have to go through so much pain for something as natural as attending the nature’s call. He challenges, “You call yourself tough just because you are a man? Do try and imitate what these women do on a daily basis for just one day.”

