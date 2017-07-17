Akshay Kumar is awesome: Amit Sadh

Amit Sadh is working with Akshay Kumar in Gold. Amit Sadh is working with Akshay Kumar in Gold.

Actor Amit Sadh, who will soon be sharing the silver screen with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming sports drama Gold, says working with the star has been a privilege for him. “He’s (Akshay Kumar) awesome. You have to be on your toes as his wit is always at work. Just kidding! It’s a privilege to work with him,” Amit Sadh said in a statement.

The 34-year-old actor added that he gathers all the knowledge when he is around the National Award winning star. “But when I’m around him, I just absorb the vast knowledge he has,” he added. Gold is directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment. It’s a biopic reportedly based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh, who was on the team that won the first Olympic gold medal for the country as a free nation in 1948. It is also reported that television actor Mouni Roy will be making her silver screen debut with “Gold”.

Amit Sadh is also waiting for his film Raagdesh which is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. Raagdesh, a period drama, tells the story of the Red Fort trials of three Indian National Army (INA) officers. Amit Sadh is portraying the character Lt. Col Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon.

The film’s cast also includes Kunal Kapoor and Mohit Marwah. Kunal Kapoor plays the role of Shah Nawaz Khan. Amit Sadh is also known for playing a supporting role in Kai Po Che directed by Abhishek Kapur alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao.

