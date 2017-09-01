Akshay Kumar in Veeram’s Hindi remake

Akshay Kumar will reportedly be seen in Veeram Hindi remake. Akshay Kumar will reportedly be seen in Veeram Hindi remake.

Akshay Kumar is on a roll with some great projects in his kitty. The original Khiladi just gave a box office hit with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and now we hear that he will be seen in Veeram’s Hindi remake. From what we hear, Akshay Kumar will be taking a break from ‘social cause’ films. And after Padman and 2.0 with Rajinikanth, he will reportedly be seen in Veeram’s Hindi remake.

The Hindi remake of Veeram with Akshay Kumar is reportedly going to be directed by Farhad Samji of the Sajid-Farhad duo. While some reports suggest that the film will be called ‘Land of Lungi’, there is no confirmation on the same. When we contacted director Farhad Samji, his wife confirmed this news and expressed excitement. She said,”Farhad is in talks with Akshay Kumar for this film, but he will be able to confirm once things materialise.”

Reports also suggest that Sajid Nadiadwala will be producing this film. While Akshay Kumar has not yet confirmed this piece of news, it will be quite exciting to see the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha star donning a lungi for his character.

