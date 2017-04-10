Akshay Kumar in tears as he launches his dream app for Indian jawans, see photo

Akshay Kumar launches Bharat Ke Veer website for families of Indian army men. Akshay Kumar launches Bharat Ke Veer website for families of Indian army men.

Akshay Kumar launched a web portal and a mobile app called Bharat Ke Veer or India’s Bravehearts, which enables donors to contribute towards the families of Central Armed Police Force/ Central Para Military Forces. The actor, who was recently honoured with National Award for Best Actor for his film Rustom, was extremely emotional at the launch, which took place in Delhi.

Sharing his dream moment with his fans, Akshay wrote on Twitter, “Such an Honour to Garland the sacred soil of the Sardar Post on #ValourDay. Launching my dream, #BharatKeVeer as we speak!! Jai Hind. A Day I Found Hard To Hold Back My Tears…Support the families of our Bravehearts ❤ #BharatKeVeer Now.”

Ironically, the idea came to Akshay while watching a documentary on terrorism. “This website has been made exactly in two and a half months. About three months, this idea came in my mind, while watching a documentary film on terrorists, which showed how terror leaders financially support the families of the terrorist who carry out terror acts.”

Such an Honour to Garland the sacred soil of the Sardar Post on #ValourDay. Launching my dream, #BharatKeVeer as we speak!! Jai Hind

A Day I Found Hard To Hold Back My Tears…Support the families of our Bravehearts ❤ #BharatKeVeer Now

He said he was there as his father’s son. “Everybody wants to connect to people in uniform in their pain. It was a small dream and to fulfill this dream, our government really helped us. I want to thank everybody with my folded hands. My father was in Army and I am here as his son,” he added.

He also thanked Home Minister Rajnath Singh, “A heartfelt thank you to hon. @rajnathsingh,Shri. Rajiv Mehrishi and @paramiyer_ for making #BharatKeVeer possible.” In past a few years, Akshay Kumar has been constantly supporting the brave hearts of our country and their families. Earlier this year, the actor donated Rs 9 lakh each to the families of 12 CRPF personnel who were killed in a Naxal ambush in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma on March 11.

The motive behind the app is to give a better life to the families of the army men, who die so that Indians can stay safe. Each donation made on the app will be credited to the account of “next of kin” of the paramilitary soldier.

“It has been our constant effort to ensure that a family of a martyr who is killed in action does not get a compensation amount less than a crore…I have said that I am even ready to spread my hands and seek funds from my countrymen in this regard,” Rajnath Singh said during the ceremony which also marked the annual Valour Day event of the CRPF.

The website, which is the brainchild of Akshay Kumar, allows the donor to donate the maximum amount of Rs 15 lakh. However, if the amount exceeds the given limit, an alert would be sent to the user who can then shift some of the amount to the account of another braveheart.

