ICC Women World Cup 2017: Akshay Kumar had a Jab We Met moment, ran barefoot to get on a train. Watch video

In order to cheer for Indian Women cricket team, which is playing finals against England, Akshay Kumar is making sure that he visits the stadium and witnessed the match live. The actor, who is in London to promote his upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, was running late for the train and had to run barefoot to get on it. In short, the actor lived a Jab Web Met moment and managed to be on time for the train. The actor shared a video on Twitter and wrote, “This is how excited I am, never in my life have I run for a train barefoot to make it in time for a match!!!” In the video, he said, “I am so excited to watch the match. At the moment, I am in train and wanting it to move as fast as possible. Just crossing my fingers that India wins this time, let’s hope for the best.”

The actor has started promotions of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in London. He held a small press conference with British media, which Akshay attended with Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher.

While on the way to press conference, Akshay went live from his Facebook page and spoke about his film and the motive behind making the film. He said, “A man can defecate in open easily, although it’s very wrong to do so. But for a woman, it is a private time. In our country, we have always respected women but why should they face such humiliation.” The actor would soon fly to Mumbai and begin promotions of the film in India.

This is how excited I am, never in my life have I run for a train barefoot to make it in time for a match!! Come on #WomenInBlue#WWC17Finalpic.twitter.com/hYFhTrP6eZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 23, 2017

The film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, promotes Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Swacch Bharat Movement aka Clean India campaign and will release on August 11.

