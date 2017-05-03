Akshay Kumar heads for National Awards ceremony with his mains Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav Kumar. See pic

Akshay Kumar posted a picture with his perfect family as they head for National Awards. Akshay Kumar posted a picture with his perfect family as they head for National Awards.

After spending almost two decades in the film industry, Akshay Kumar is finally going to live the moment when he wins the prestigious award, Best Actor National Award for his excellent performance in last year release Rustom. The actor is extremely excited about this and moments before the ceremony, he posted a picture on Twitter, which totally speaks about his perfect little family.

Before heading for the ceremony, which is going to take place at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Akshay shared a picture which has him, Aarav Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. The 45-year-old actor captioned the image as, “An important day in my life with the most important people in the world to me, my family #NationalFilmAwards.” This is also the first time that Akshay has shared a picture with Aarav as the actor likes to keep his children away from public scrutiny. We cannot get over how dapper the father-son duo look in the picture, adding to it is Twinkle Khanna, who personifies grace in every sense.

An important day in my life with the most important people in the world to me, my family #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/nM2RdhnunG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 3, 2017

Earlier, Akshay was trolled for being announced as the winner of a National Award. Many questioned this decision and whether it was this year’s best performance in the Indian film industry. At an event in Mumbai, the actor broke out and said he would return the award if his fans are not happy with it. “I am observing this from last 25 years, whenever someone wins the award (National Award) there’s always a debate and someone starts a controversy on whether someone should have or shouldn’t have won the award. I have got this award after 26 years. If someone doesn’t want me to get this award, if you feel like, please go ahead and take it away from me,” he told the media.

