Akshay Kumar has passion in his eyes in the latest poster of Gold

Akshay Kumar plays a patriot and hockey player in his upcoming film Gold. While we have already seen the teaser of the Reema Kagti directorial, the makers of the film have shared a new poster featuring Akshay. With passion in his eyes and the national flag held close to his heart, Akshay looks convincing in the poster. Gold is a fictionalised tale set in the backdrop of India’s historic Olympic win in 1948 and narrates the story of a man who dreamt of winning the gold medal for India.

Akshay posted the new poster of Gold on Twitter and wrote, “Desh banta hai jab sab deshvasiyon ki aankhon mein ek sapna hota hai. #Gold15Aug (A country is formed when countrymen have a dream in their eyes)” The producer of the film Farhan Akhtar also shared the poster on his Twitter handle and captioned it as, “All victories begin with a dream. It fills me with immense joy to present to you the official poster of #Gold, a film that is very close to my heart.”

The makers of Gold will be releasing the film around the 70th anniversary of free India’s first Gold medal at the 1948 Olympics. India won its first Gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on August 12, 1948. The film will release on August 15, 2018.

Shot across UK and India, Gold also marks the Bollywood debut of TV actor Mouni Roy. Apart from Akshay and Mouni, Amit Sadh also plays a pivotal role in the film. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani had earlier clarified that Gold is not a biopic. He said, “It is not a biopic. It is a completely fictional story but it is set against a real backdrop between 1933-48 India about what the country was, the sports… About hockey. It is not about a particular character and Akshay is not even playing (hockey in the film). He plays the manager.”

