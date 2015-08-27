Akshay Kumar ‘happy’ with wife Twinkle Khanna’s book popularity

Superstar Akshay Kumar is proud that his wife Twinkle Khann’s debut book “Mrs Funnybones: She’s Just Like You and a Lot Like Me” has achieved the number one spot within a week.
The 40-year-old former actress, whose column “Mrs Funnybones” is hugely popular, launched the book on August 18 at a starry event here.
Akshay Kumar tweeted:
Happiness is…seeing ur wife’s book at no.1 within a week :) @mrsfunnybones has arrived! #MrsFunnyBonesBook #proud pic.twitter.com/IE8IMEobEz
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 26, 2015
Akshay and Twinkle are proud parents of two kids — Aarav Kumar and Nitara Kumar. The couple have been married for 14 years.
The actor will be next seen in ‘Singh Is Bliing’, ‘Airlift’ and ‘Housefull 3’.
