Akshay Kumar ‘happy’ with wife Twinkle Khanna’s book popularity

Akshay Kumar is proud that Twinkle's debut book "Mrs Funnybones" has achieved the number one spot within a week.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: August 27, 2015 3:35 pm
Superstar Akshay Kumar is proud that his wife Twinkle Khann's debut book "Mrs Funnybones: She's Just Like You and a Lot Like Me" has achieved the number one spot within a week.
Superstar Akshay Kumar is proud that his wife Twinkle Khann’s debut book “Mrs Funnybones: She’s Just Like You and a Lot Like Me” has achieved the number one spot within a week.

The 40-year-old former actress, whose column “Mrs Funnybones” is hugely popular, launched the book on August 18 at a starry event here.

Akshay Kumar tweeted:

Akshay and Twinkle are proud parents of two kids — Aarav Kumar and Nitara Kumar. The couple have been married for 14 years.

The actor will be next seen in ‘Singh Is Bliing’, ‘Airlift’ and ‘Housefull 3’.

  1. S
    Sinjini
    Aug 28, 2015 at 8:48 pm
    I would definitely read this book! and i am so happy to read this news!
