Everything we know about Akshay Kumar’s Gold so far

Akshay Kumar as a hockey coach in Reema Kagti’s Gold. Akshay Kumar as a hockey coach in Reema Kagti’s Gold.

Much to the delight of fans, Akshay Kumar revealed the teaser of his upcoming sports drama Gold on January 5 on Twitter. The film, which also stars Mouni Roy and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles, will see the actor in a never-seen-before avatar of a Bengali hockey coach who is madly in love with his country and madly in love with hockey.

While Akshay is also busy gearing up for his upcoming film PadMan which will hit the theaters on February 9, he shared the teaser on Twitter, Akshay wrote, “Abhi tak India chup tha. Ab hum log bolega aur duniya sunega. #GoldTeaser Out Now. @excelmovies @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @kagtireema.”

While Gold will only release on August 15 2018, the excitement and buzz that has been created around the film is hard to beat. Here are a few things we know about the movie so far:

Akshay Kumar’s character

It was earlier reported that Akshay will be essaying the role of hockey legend Balbir Singh in Gold. But the makers have made it clear that the film is a fictional tale set on the backdrop of India’s historic Olympic win in 1948 and Akshay plays the role of a hockey coach here.

As is evident from the teaser, Akshay has taken on the role beautifully. He not only understands the kind of patriotic sentiments attached to the film but he also carefully presents a convincing performance by adding multiple layers of eccentricities to his character. There is a certain kind of candidness attached to his demeanour and the obscure Bengali accent, pencil moustache and the nostalgic hairstyle, all add to his ‘nationalistic’ charm.

Director Reema Kagti

Reema Kagti last helmed the Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s supernatural drama Talaash in 2012. And while we don’t know what hit her after Saif Ali Khan moved out of her project Mr Chaloo, we do know that her two directorial outings Talaash and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd have been stupendous pieces of work. She also turned screenwriter for Zoya Akthar’s movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Gully Boy.

In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Kagti shared what moved her to make a sports film, “I’ve always been interested in the great sports films. I can watch them over and over again. And I wanted to direct a sports film. It wasn’t until my friend the lyricist-writer Ankur Tiwari shared the idea of a film on a historic hockey match that India played at the 1948 Olympics and brought home India’s first gold medal, that I finally got down to doing my own sports film.”

Mouni Roy’s debut

After a successful television career, Mouni Roy is all set for her feature film debut with Gold. Though little is known about her character in the film, we see her dancing her heart out in a saree in the teaser. Talking about how she was signed up for Gold, Mouni said in an interview, “For the longest time, I didn’t know if I would be doing it or not. Two months after the audition, I got a text from the casting representative saying I was shortlisted. Eventually, it worked out and I was very happy. I am a person of disbelief and confusion and nerves, so good news takes a lot of time to sink in.”

Fictional tale vs biopic

After its announcement, Gold had long been speculated to be a biopic on former hockey legend Balbir Singh, who led India to its first ever independent Olympic win in 1948. But as it turns out, Gold is a fictional tale based on the backdrop of the win. Talking about the same, director Reema Kagti said, “Mine would be a fictional take on what actually happened. The game of hockey would feature prominently in the plot. But there will also be a strong human drama playing at the forefront. And it wouldn’t be just the Olympics victory in 1948 we will be looking at. Gold will look at 12 crucial years in India’s history.”

The film’s co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani also clarified, “It is not a biopic. It is a completely fictional story but it is set against a real backdrop between 1933-48 India about what the country was, the sports… About hockey. It is not based on any character.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd