Akshay Kumar’s Gold is Naagin 2 actor Mouni Roy’s Bollywood debut

Naagin actor Mouni Roy just wrapped up with her television show Naagin 2, which was her claim to fame and resulted in her becoming a household name. Currently, the actor is holidaying in Michigan and enjoying a much needed break. She has kept her fans wondering about her next project and if she will be coming back to the small screen. At this time, it has been confirmed that the actor has finally got her big Bollywood break in Akshay Kumar’s film Gold.

Earlier, a report quoted a source as saying, “Mouni will be seen in a completely different avatar to suit the era. She will shoot for the film for 20-25 days in August and is one of the few female characters in the otherwise male dominated narrative. She will be shooting extensively with Akshay,” and also added, “It is scripted by Rajesh Devraj and is a fictional take on the momentous game. Hockey will feature prominently in the plot but it is a strong human drama. Gold follows 12 crucial years in India’s history as well.”

The film, which is expected to release in 2018, during Independence Day will be directed by Reema Kagti. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s sports-drama is about the historic first Olympic medal that India won as a free nation.

Currently, Akshay Kumar is working on R. Balki’s Padman opposite Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. He is also promoting his upcoming release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha with costar Bhumi Pednekar. The movie, which aims to create awareness about the ill effects of open defecation will hit the big screens on August 11.

