Akshay Kumar: Commercial cinema can change people’s perception

Actor Akshay Kumar, who starred in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and PadMan that depicted issues like sanitation and menstruation hygiene respectively, says that making documentary films won’t change people’s mind the way commercial cinema impacts on changing the society in a positive way.

“Documentary films won’t help because people want to see hero-heroine falling in love, fighting with parents, fighting with villains. Commercial cinema will create such impact because audiences relate with actors,” Akshay said at the Niine Menstrual Awareness Conclave here on Monday.

The Niine movement, an ambitious five-year plan aimed at raising awareness about the importance of menstrual hygiene and tackling the taboos associated with menstruation, has been officially launched at the inaugural conclave to mark Menstrual Hygiene Day.

The conclave is supported by Akshay who has been appreciated a lot for his role in PadMan. Akshay said such films will change the mindset of people.

“I have got the feedback of people for my film Toilet… who said that ‘Your film actually changed the mindset’,” he said.

The actor was the chief guest at Niine Movement’s Menstrual Awareness Conclave to mark International Menstrual Hygiene Day. During the event, the actor felicitated nine people for spreading awareness on menstrual hygiene across India. When Akshay asked one of the honourees, Dr Bharati Lavekar, if there is a taboo associated with menstruation in urban areas, she replied in an affirmative. “Even today in a city like Mumbai and in the 21st century, it is difficult to talk to people about periods,” she said. To this Akshay replied, “Taboos will break. Make them watch PadMan’. It will happen.”

