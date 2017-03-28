Akshay Kumar film to clash with Shah Rukh Khan next: How Akshay, SRK box office clashes played out earlier

Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan will have a box office clash for the first time. Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan will have a box office clash for the first time.

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar’s films to clash at the box office for the third time. As Toilet Ek Prem Katha goes head-to-head with Imtiaz Ali’s next, here’s how SRK and Akshay clashes have played out.

Unlike Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has had no luck with getting a solo release date for his film. While Aamir and Salman’s films get a solo release during the festival, Shah Rukh hasn’t been so lucky. That, of course, speaks of box office clout that each of this Khans possesses at present. We saw this in the last few years with Kaabil-Raees, JabTak Hai Jaan-Son of Sardaar and Dilwale-Bajirao Mastani clashes. Now, Shah Rukh Khan’s untitled film will have to face Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Both films will release on August 11 this year.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news, “It’s SRK versus Akshay Kumar on 11 Aug 2017 now… Imtiaz Ali’s SRK-Anushka starrer [not titled yet] versus #ToiletEkPremKatha.” Last year, Raees-Kaabil clash led to cold war between Rakesh Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan. Rakesh Roshan had expressed his dismay over the clash.

This is not the first time though that Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar will have a box office clash. The two superstars’ films had clashed at the box office in past also. Here’s a look at their past box office clashes.

Veer Zaara-Aitraaz (2004): Veer Zaara starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji clashed with Abbas Mustan-directed Aitraaz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra on Diwali. While Veer Zaara collected Rs 19 crore, Aitraaz managed to rake in Rs 7 crore.

Don -Jaan-E-Mann(2006): Shah Rukh Khan’s Don clashed with Akshay Kumar’s Jaan-E-Mann co-starring Preity Zinta. Don collected Rs 24 crore and Jaan-E-Mann managed to collect Rs 12 crore.

