Akshay Kumar film based on Battle of Saragarhi titled Kesar?

Akshay Kumar’s Battle of Saragarhi film is in talks to be titled as Kesar. Akshay Kumar’s Battle of Saragarhi film is in talks to be titled as Kesar.

While Battle of Saragarhi is one topic that multiple film-makers have decided to work on, reports say that the Akshay Kumar film will be titled Kesar. Talking about the same, trade analyst Girish Johar tweeted, “#Kesar …maybe the next of @akshaykumar based on Battle Of Saragarhi !!!!”

Said to be co-produced by Salman Khan and Karan Johar, this Akshay Kumar film has been in news for a number of reasons. Reports were that Salman had backed out of the project when he got to know that Ajay Devgn, one of his close friends was also making a movie about the battle. When asked about it, Akshay said in an interview, “The film is not shelved. It is happening. (And) that is not decided yet. It’s still going on.” Director Rajkumar Santoshi is also making a film with Randeep Hooda on the same plot and it is already in the pipeline.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Girish Johar said, “As per trade gossip Kesar might be Akshay Kumar’s next project. This news has not been officially confirmed yet. We are still not sure about who will be producing the film but I have heard that Dharma Production is still on board.”

#Kesar …maybe the next of @akshaykumar based on Battle Of Saragarhi !!!! — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) August 28, 2017

Speaking on Ajay Devgn’s film, Girish said, “Ajay Devgn has gone on record stating that he will make a film on Battle Of Saragarhi as well, irrespective of who else is making a film on the same subject.”

Well, let’s see where this Bollywood battle is headed. With Dharma Productions’ backing and Akshay Kumar’s prowess, looks like he is leading the race. But at the same time, we can’t question Ajay Devgn’s capabilities in the matter.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd