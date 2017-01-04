Akshay Kumar feels doing so many projects do not make him a superhero

Akshay Kumar is set to come up with four films this year. Akshay Kumar is set to come up with four films this year.

Akshay Kumar is set to come up with four films this year, but the actor says doing so many projects does not make him a superhero. The 49-year-old Rustom star said his only aim is to be a good hero and work as much as possible.

The actor is shooting for Toilet Ek Prem Katha, has already wrapped up Jolly LLB 2 and will also appear in Rajinikanth’s Enthiran’s sequel 2.0 in a villainous avatar. But there is another project that we weren’t aware of. Akshay, who has often done inspirational roles on screen, will inspire us again with his portrayal of Pad-man.

“I am trying to be a hero and not a superhero. There are lot of superheroes in the industry but I am just trying to be a hero. I am only trying to work,” Akshay said at an event here when asked if he feels like a superhero as he is able deliver so many successful films in one year.

“It’s up to you to tell me. I can’t say whether I am for all seasons or not. I bring releases every season,” he added.

Also read | Hope trend of A-listers collaborating grows in India: Akshay Kumar on working with Karan Johar, Salman Khan

The “Airlift” star revealed that the first car he bought was for Rs 28,000 and he drove to Shirdi in Maharashtra.

Akshay Kumar, who is being cast as the lead in Karan Johar and Salman Khans co-production, hopes the project is going to be a “very good one”. Akshay spoke about the newly announced film here on Tuesday. He told the media: “I am very excited to be a part of the film, and (I am) hoping that a very good film is going to be made.”

See Akshay Kumar’s cool look:

The 49-year-old star, however did not share any further details about the movie slated to release in 2018. “I can’t say anything as I my contract will get cancelled,” he added. While Akshay and Salman have co-starred in Jaaneman and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, both of them have worked with Karan in Brothers and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai respectively.