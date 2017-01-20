Akshay Kumar’s fan comes on cycle all the way from Haridwar to meet him

The Khiladi of Bollywood poses with a fan who rode all the way from Haridwar to just to meet him, but he also adviced others never to do something like this again. The Khiladi of Bollywood poses with a fan who rode all the way from Haridwar to just to meet him, but he also adviced others never to do something like this again.

You have seen fans patiently waiting outside the house of a superstar just to get a glimpse of them and doing the craziest of things to meet their idols. Akshay Kumar met one such fan who rode on his bicycle all the way from Haridwar to Mumbai to meet th Airlift actor.

To honour his effort, Akshay Kumar posed with him and shared a pic on Instagram but also left a message for his other fans, “This guy came from Haridwar on a cycle to meet me but it’s not advisable. Love you’ll for all the love but request you’ll not to do this.”

Akshay Kumar has a massive fanbase. Akshay remains one of the most efficient superstars who not only has shown an excellent sense of judgement while choosing his script and also takes a stand on issues that need urgent discussion. Last year saw him delivering three hits with Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom.

In 2016, Forbes listed Akshay Kumar as one of the highest paid actors. Recently he completed 16 years of his marriage with Twinkle Khanna.

Akshay Kumar will be treating us with more films in 2017, Jolly LLB 2 an 2.0 being two of them, both of which are sequels to popular films, Jolly LLB and Robot. In 2.0 Akshay Kumar will be playing a negative character as well in Rajinikanth starrer.

