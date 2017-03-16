Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.08 crore to families of 12 martyred jawans

Akshay Kumar’s next film is Toilet Ek Prem Katha, starring Bhumi Pednekar. Akshay Kumar’s next film is Toilet Ek Prem Katha, starring Bhumi Pednekar.

Akshay Kumar has often spoken about his regard for army men. Not a long time back, when his film Jolly LLB 2 was supposed to release, he met BSF jawans and paid his tribute to soldiers who have lost their lives in ceasefire violations and encounters. Now again, the actor made news for showing his concern towards the families of 12 slain jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who were killed in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday, March 11, 2017.

Akshay has been quite actively supporting Indian army men. Earlier, the actor had donated Rs 9 lakh to the family of a martyred BSF jawan. A report of Times of India says that the actor has been in touch with IPS officer Amit Lodha, DIG of Jaisalmer sector north. Akshay enquired about this encounter and requested the IPS officer to share the details. After going through the details, Akshay expressed that he wants to donate Rs 9 lakh each to families of the martyred jawans.

“Akshay himself has been in touch with me and he keeps enquiring about incidents and when I told him about the Sukma incident, he immediately told me he would like to contribute and do his bit for the families of the martyred jawans, we are all grateful to him for this kind gesture,” Amit Lodha told TOI.

Here I am standing up AGAIN for something I truly believe in coz THEIR well-being MATTERS to ME.I’d love to know if it does to YOU as well? pic.twitter.com/3Y5NPmTJhg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 24, 2017

Last year, he said that medals are important for the army men but they also need money. “They are decorated with lot of medals and that is good. But I looked at their faces. The samman was required for them but they need money too. You have to be practical,” said the actor.

On the work front, after playing a soldier in Holiday, a special agent in Baby and a naval officer in Rustom, he will be seen playing a hockey player who will lead India to Olympic glory in Gold. Apart from this, he would appear in Toilet Ek Prem Katha, PadMan, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Mogul.

