Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.08 cr to martyred jawans: 9 times he helped people in need

Remember the kind-hearted, sensitive and generous Happy Singh aka Akshay Kumar of 2008 film Singh is Kinng? Well, the actor is no different in his real life. The Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar has a heart of gold. The actor has been quite generous in helping others. From those affected by grievous calamities to country’s army men, Akshay has never held his hand back in extending monetary help to them. But what makes him stand out from the rest is the fact that Rustom actor has always refrained from advertising such initiatives.

During the promotions of Rustom, Akshay expressed his wish of serving the nation but destiny held something else in store for him. But he is living his dream by choosing films with patriotic themes. He has played a soldier in Holiday, a special agent in Baby and a naval officer in Rustom.

Last year, in an attempt to motivate people to help soldiers, the actor said that it is good that our army men are honoured with medals but it will be great if they will be given money along with respect.

Recently, the actor was applauded by many for showing his concern towards the families of 12 slain jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who were killed in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday, March 11, 2017. He donated Rs 1.08 crore to the families of the martyred jawans.

While the actor earns well by doing three to four films in a year, Akshay never forgets to give it back to the society and his fans who are the reason behind his success. Here is a list of some of Akshay’s initiatives.

1. In October 2016, while everyone was busy debating whether or not to ban Pakistani artistes in India, Akshay Kumar donated Rs 9 lakh to the family of a martyred BSF jawan. The jawan succumbed after being targeted by Pakistani snipers in Jammu and Kashmir.

2. In August 2016, Akshay had donated Rs 80 lakh to the family of army men. He gave Rs 5 lakh to each family and said our soldiers need money along with “samman”.

Here I am standing up AGAIN for something I truly believe in coz THEIR well-being MATTERS to ME.I’d love to know if it does to YOU as well? pic.twitter.com/3Y5NPmTJhg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 24, 2017

3. Apart from giving monetary help, in November 2016, Akshay visited BSF base camp in Jammu to pay tribute to soldiers who have lost their lives in ceasefire violations and encounters. While talking to the army men at the venue, the actor got emotional and called them the real heroes. He said, “Fortunate that I got the opportunity to come and meet you. I have always said I’m a reel hero, you are the real hero.”

#WATCH: Akshay Kumar pays tribute to soldiers (who lost their lives in ceasefire violations/encounter) at BSF base camp in Jammu pic.twitter.com/IxGoxCFHrD — ANI (@ANI_news) November 8, 2016

4. In 2016, Akshay decided to help 180 families of Maharashtra farmers who had committed suicide. He donated a total amount of Rs.90 lakh to help the drought-hit farmers. But when the actor was asked about it, he refused to talk and said, “I don’t want to talk about it. I feel it is stupidity to talk about charity. I feel embarrassed to answer all these things. I have never spoken about it.”

5. In December 2015, the Jolly LLB 2 actor extended help to the rain-ravaged people of Chennai by donating Rs 1 crore for relief work. He gave a cheque of Rs 1 crore to Bhoomika Trust which was providing food items to the affected people.

6. Not just humans, Akshay is sensitive towards animal suffering as well. Around the release of his film Entertainment, the actor donated Rs 3.60 lakh for an animal welfare organisation ‘Youth Organisation in Defence of Animals (YODA)’.

7. Akshay helped an NGO in funding one of their pre-primary school’s annual budget. For this, he raised funds by auctioning one of his suits which he wore in Oh My God. He wrote on his Twitter handle, “Someone has rightly said, ‘No one has ever become poor by giving’. And taking that thought forward, I’m auctioning one of my suits from ‘Oh My God’.” He went on to say, “The proceeds of this will go to Muktangan, who currently needs Rs.15 lakh to cover 60 percent of one of their pre-primary school’s annual budget for the academic year 2012-2013. Come join me, spread the word and let’s ‘Fund the Change’.”

8. According to some reports, Akshay Kumar also helped a contestant of TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi by giving him Rs 25 lakh after knowing that the contestant needed the prize money of the show for his father’s cancer treatment.

9. The sudden death of an international stuntman reportedly affected Akki gravely and this is when he asked the producers to pay the stuntmen the same amount he is paid to do particular stunts.

