Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara is already a martial arts champ. He has a message and video for all

Akshay Kumar is an action king. We know his love and dedication for martial arts. The Jolly LLB 2 actor himself is a black belt in Taekwondo, and also his son Aarav Kumar has got his 1st degree black belt in Kudo, which is a Japanese martial arts. But the actor feels that his l’il princess, four-year-old Nitara, should also start learning the art early. Thus the actor’s Valentine’s Day’s special advice is a great one for all girls out there.

Akshay shared a cute video on social media with the caption, “This Valentine’s Day don’t let a guy take u for granted.Learn martial arts, u never know when it comes handy & starting early always helps 😜.” In the video, we see Nitara showing her martial arts chops.

Akshay, after having obtained a black belt in Taekwondo while in India, studied martial arts in Bangkok, Thailand, where he learned Muay Thai and worked as a chef and waiter. Khiladi Kumar is a disciplinarian and a fitness freak. This actor inspires youngsters to remain fit and healthy and follows the same regimen for his own children.

Check out the video of Nitara…

This Valentine’s Day don’t let a guy take u for granted.Learn martial arts, u never know when it comes handy & starting early always helps 😜 pic.twitter.com/kcDWkAjoSk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2017

Also, see Akshay Kumar son Aarav Kumar’s pic:

It seems Akshay has started young with Nitara and she is also an enthusiastic follower. It seems that this little one is also happily following in the footsteps of her father.

The actor has always been protective of his kids. Everytime he shares an image of Nitara, he keeps her face hidden from the camera. Wife Twinkle Khanna also adheres to the same rule.

See a few pics of Akshay’s daughter Nitara:

Before this post, Akshay and Twinkle had also shared how they celebrated their Valentine’s day with children. Akshay shared a moment with the caption, “Story reading followed by some ice-cream eating! Fun afternoon with these little ones 😁Love actually is all around #HappyValentinesDay.”

Story reading followed by some ice-cream eating! Fun afternoon with these little ones 😁Love actually is all around #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/o40ehU4AKZ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2017

Akshay seems to have had a busy Valentine’s Day!

