Akshay Kumar’s daughter Nitara is already a martial arts champ. He has a message and video for all

Akshay Kumar's four-year-old daughter Nitara is enjoying her martial arts lessons.

Written by Kriti Sonali | New Delhi | Published:February 15, 2017 10:51 am
Akshay Kumar has started training his four-year-old daughter Nitara in martial arts.

Akshay Kumar is an action king. We know his love and dedication for martial arts. The Jolly LLB 2 actor himself is a black belt in Taekwondo, and also his son Aarav Kumar has got his 1st degree black belt in Kudo, which is a Japanese martial arts. But the actor feels that his l’il princess, four-year-old Nitara, should also start learning the art early. Thus the actor’s Valentine’s Day’s special advice is a great one for all girls out there.

Akshay shared a cute video on social media with the caption, “This Valentine’s Day don’t let a guy take u for granted.Learn martial arts, u never know when it comes handy & starting early always helps 😜.” In the video, we see Nitara showing her martial arts chops.

Akshay, after having obtained a black belt in Taekwondo while in India, studied martial arts in Bangkok, Thailand, where he learned Muay Thai and worked as a chef and waiter. Khiladi Kumar is a disciplinarian and a fitness freak. This actor inspires youngsters to remain fit and healthy and follows the same regimen for his own children.

Check out the video of Nitara…

Also, see Akshay Kumar son Aarav Kumar’s pic:

Akshay Kumar, Aarav bhatia, Akshay Kumar son, Akshay aarav, Aarav pic, Aarav, Aarav kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Mother's day, Happy Mother's Day, Twinkle Aarav, aarav black belt, Aarav photo

It seems Akshay has started young with Nitara and she is also an enthusiastic follower. It seems that this little one is also happily following in the footsteps of her father.

The actor has always been protective of his kids. Everytime he shares an image of Nitara, he keeps her face hidden from the camera. Wife Twinkle Khanna also adheres to the same rule.

See a few pics of Akshay’s daughter Nitara:

Akshay Kumar, Akshay Kumar actor, Akshay Kumar news, Akshay Kumar daughter, Akshay Kumar nitara, Akshay Kumar daughter pic, Twinkle Khanna daughter, Twinkle Khanna akshay kumar, akshay kumar Twinkle Khanna, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news

twinkle khanna, twinkle khanna daughter, nitara kumar cute pictures

dsc_2941

nitara Kumar, twinkle khanna, akshay kumar daughter, Aaradhya birthday party, Aaradhya birthday party pics,

Akshay Kumar, Akshay Kumar nitara birthday, Akshay Kumar family, akshay kumar daughter, akshay nitara, akshay daughter, akshay kumar nitara, akshay poem, akshay kumar poem, akshay crocodile, akshay crocodile clown, akshay kumar movies, akshay twinkle, akshay kumar twinkle khanna, twinkle funnybones, twinkle khanna funnybones, twinkle khanna mrs funnybones, Akshay Kumar celebrates nitara birthday, Akshay Kumar daughter birthday, twinkle khanna, akshay kumar news, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Nitara, Akshya Kumar Nitara, nitara akshay kumar, twinkle khanna akshay kumar, akshay kumar twinkle khanna akshay kumar nitara, nitara akshay kumar, akshay kumar daughter nitara, nitara akshay kumar daughter, twinkle khanna daughter, daughter twinkle khanna, nitara twinkle khanna. twinkle khanna nitara

Before this post, Akshay and Twinkle had also shared how they celebrated their Valentine’s day with children. Akshay shared a moment with the caption, “Story reading followed by some ice-cream eating! Fun afternoon with these little ones 😁Love actually is all around #HappyValentinesDay.”

Akshay seems to have had a busy Valentine’s Day!

