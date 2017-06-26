Akshay Kumar, daughter Nitara have a spring in their step as they dance together. Watch their video

Doting father Akshay Kumar shared a cute video with daughter Nitara Kumar, which one would love to see on a loop. Doting father Akshay Kumar shared a cute video with daughter Nitara Kumar, which one would love to see on a loop.

Akshay Kumar always has a spring in his step when daughter Nitara Kumar is around. Well, we are not the ones saying this. This confession has been made by the doting father himself and that too with an adorable video, which one would love to see on a loop. Akshay Kumar is on a month-long family vacation. While wife Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram is flooded with updates from the holiday, Akshay has till now just shared two photos from Europe. While the first one was with his handsome son Aarav Kumar, we cannot thank him more for now sharing this cute video showing how father-daughter spend their time together.

Akshay shared a video with Nitara, on Sunday night where he is seen walking and dancing with her, and captioned it as, “There’s always a spring in my step when we are together :) #FatherDaughterTime.” Akshay Kumar, wife Twinkle and kids Aarav and Nirata is holidaying in Barcelona. Twinkle’s mother Dimple Kapadia also celebrated her birthday during the holiday. Recently, Twinkle had shared a picture of herself and mom Dimple, painting the town red and blue.

Watch Akshay Kumar, daughter Nitara Kumar video here:

Doting father Akshay Kumar has just kept work aside and is completely enjoying his time with kids and friends, and every time we get to see the photos of the same, we just love it. Once he returns, the promotions of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 will begin in full swing. Already, the film is making news with its novel promotional strategy. The filmmakers will release a hot air balloon with life sized images of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar as part of their promotions. The hot air balloon will first fly over the iconic Hollywood signage in Los Angeles.

