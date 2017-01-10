Why are Akshay Kumar, Dangal girls missing from Filmfare nominees list?

Akshay Kumar films and Dangal girls – Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, are not nominated in this year’s Filmfare. Akshay Kumar films and Dangal girls – Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, are not nominated in this year’s Filmfare.

The year of 2016 was a roller-coaster ride for the audiences as well as the filmmakers. While we saw the heart-wrenching stories like Pink and Udta Punjab, we were also entertained by Kapoor & Sons and Housefull 3. After such performances, a reward to them is not a bad idea. Usually, when we think of an award show or an award, we know it is considered to be a form of appreciation. However, with the nominations of an upcoming award show have left us nothing but shocked and disappointed.

Irrespective of his marvellous performance in three films – Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3, this year, Akshay Kumar has not even bagged nominations at the upcoming 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017, and what’s even more shocking is the fact that though Aamir Khan’s film has been recognised under many categories, there is not even a mention of the debutants, Fatima Sana Shaikh or Sanya Malhotra, under the debut section or supporting role section.

To add to it, while Rajkummar Rao has been nominated in best supporting role category, Manoj Bajpayee, the driving force of the film, has not bagged any nomination. So, while we are talking about it. As a layman, it seriously makes us want to question the integrity of these awards. Now, some might even argue that the stars we have named here, they do not require this kind of promotions but then why is even Aamir in the category or Shah Rukh Khan?

Check out the Nominations:

Best Film

Dangal

Kapoor And Sons

Neerja

Pink

Sultan

Udta Punjab

Best Director

Abhishek Chaubey – Udta Punjab

Ali Abbas Zafar – Sultan

Karan Johar – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Nitesh Tiwari – Dangal

Ram Madhvani – Neerja

Shakun Batra – Kapoor & Sons

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

Aamir Khan – Dangal

Amitabh Bachchan – Pink

Ranbir Kapoor – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Salman Khan – Sultan

Shah Rukh Khan – Fan

Shahid Kapoor – Udta Punjab

Sushant Singh Rajput – MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Sarbjit

Alia Bhatt – Dear Zindagi

Alia Bhatt – Udta Punjab

Anushka Sharma – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Sonam Kapoor – Neerja

Vidya Balan – Kahaani 2

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Diljit Dosanjh – Udta Punjab

Fawad Khan – Kapoor And Sons

Jim Sarbh – Neerja

Rajat Kapoor – Kapoor & Sons

Rajkummar Rao – Aligarh

Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor And Sons

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Udta Punjab

Kirti Kulhari – Pink

Ratna Pathak Shah – Kapoor And Sons

Richa Chadda – Sarbjit

Shabana Azmi – Neerja

Best Music Album

Amaal Mallik, Badshah, Arko, Tanishk Bagchi, Benny Dayal and Nucleya – Kapoor & Sons

Amit Trivedi – Udta Punjab

Meet Bros, Amaal Mallik, Ankit Tiwari & Manj Musik – Baaghi

Pritam – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy – Mirzya

Vishal-Shekhar – Sultan

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya – Channa mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Gulzar – Aave re hitchki (Mirzya)

Gulzar – Mirzya (Mirzya)

Irshad Kamil – Jag ghoomeya (Sultan)

Kausar Munir – Love you zindagi (Dear Zindagi)

Late Shiv Kumar Batalvi – Ikk kudi (Udta Punjab)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Amit Mishra – Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Arijit Singh – Ae dil hai mushkil (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Arijit Singh – Channa mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Atif Aslam – Tere sang yara (Rustom)

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan – Jag ghoomeya (Sultan)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Kanika Kapoor – Da da dasse (Udta Punjab)

Jonita Gandhi – Break up song (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Neeti Mohan – Sau aasman (Baar Baar Dekho)

Neha Bhasin – Jag ghoomeya (Sultan)

Palak Mucchal – Kaun Tujhe (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story)

Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch – Kari kari (Pink)

However, nowhere we would say that any of the nominated actors are any less deserving than people we think should have bagged a nomination, at least.

