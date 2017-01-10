Why are Akshay Kumar, Dangal girls missing from Filmfare nominees list?

The year of 2016 was a roller-coaster ride for the audiences as well as the filmmakers. While we saw the heart-wrenching stories like Pink and Udta Punjab, we were also entertained by Kapoor & Sons and Housefull 3. After such performances, a reward to them is not a bad idea. Usually, when we think of an award show or an award, we know it is considered to be a form of appreciation. However, with the nominations of an upcoming award show have left us nothing but shocked and disappointed.
Irrespective of his marvellous performance in three films – Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3, this year, Akshay Kumar has not even bagged nominations at the upcoming 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017, and what’s even more shocking is the fact that though Aamir Khan’s film has been recognised under many categories, there is not even a mention of the debutants, Fatima Sana Shaikh or Sanya Malhotra, under the debut section or supporting role section.
To add to it, while Rajkummar Rao has been nominated in best supporting role category, Manoj Bajpayee, the driving force of the film, has not bagged any nomination. So, while we are talking about it. As a layman, it seriously makes us want to question the integrity of these awards. Now, some might even argue that the stars we have named here, they do not require this kind of promotions but then why is even Aamir in the category or Shah Rukh Khan?
Check out the Nominations:
Best Film
Dangal
Kapoor And Sons
Neerja
Pink
Sultan
Udta Punjab
Best Director
Abhishek Chaubey – Udta Punjab
Ali Abbas Zafar – Sultan
Karan Johar – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Nitesh Tiwari – Dangal
Ram Madhvani – Neerja
Shakun Batra – Kapoor & Sons
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)
Aamir Khan – Dangal
Amitabh Bachchan – Pink
Ranbir Kapoor – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Salman Khan – Sultan
Shah Rukh Khan – Fan
Shahid Kapoor – Udta Punjab
Sushant Singh Rajput – MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Sarbjit
Alia Bhatt – Dear Zindagi
Alia Bhatt – Udta Punjab
Anushka Sharma – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Sonam Kapoor – Neerja
Vidya Balan – Kahaani 2
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)
Diljit Dosanjh – Udta Punjab
Fawad Khan – Kapoor And Sons
Jim Sarbh – Neerja
Rajat Kapoor – Kapoor & Sons
Rajkummar Rao – Aligarh
Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor And Sons
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)
Kareena Kapoor Khan – Udta Punjab
Kirti Kulhari – Pink
Ratna Pathak Shah – Kapoor And Sons
Richa Chadda – Sarbjit
Shabana Azmi – Neerja
Best Music Album
Amaal Mallik, Badshah, Arko, Tanishk Bagchi, Benny Dayal and Nucleya – Kapoor & Sons
Amit Trivedi – Udta Punjab
Meet Bros, Amaal Mallik, Ankit Tiwari & Manj Musik – Baaghi
Pritam – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy – Mirzya
Vishal-Shekhar – Sultan
Best Lyrics
Amitabh Bhattacharya – Channa mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Gulzar – Aave re hitchki (Mirzya)
Gulzar – Mirzya (Mirzya)
Irshad Kamil – Jag ghoomeya (Sultan)
Kausar Munir – Love you zindagi (Dear Zindagi)
Late Shiv Kumar Batalvi – Ikk kudi (Udta Punjab)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Amit Mishra – Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Arijit Singh – Ae dil hai mushkil (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Arijit Singh – Channa mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Atif Aslam – Tere sang yara (Rustom)
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan – Jag ghoomeya (Sultan)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Kanika Kapoor – Da da dasse (Udta Punjab)
Jonita Gandhi – Break up song (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Neeti Mohan – Sau aasman (Baar Baar Dekho)
Neha Bhasin – Jag ghoomeya (Sultan)
Palak Mucchal – Kaun Tujhe (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story)
Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch – Kari kari (Pink)
However, nowhere we would say that any of the nominated actors are any less deserving than people we think should have bagged a nomination, at least.