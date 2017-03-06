Akshay Kumar dances to Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast, says Raveena Tandon looks as young as Kiara Advani. Watch video

When asked who would Akshay Kumar like to say tu cheez badi hai mast today? The actor replied, “At the moment, my wife and forever, my wife. When asked who would Akshay Kumar like to say tu cheez badi hai mast today? The actor replied, “At the moment, my wife and forever, my wife.

Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon’s dance number “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast” is more than two decades old but continues to be a hit even today. That explains why director duo Abbas-Mustan have recreated the track for their upcoming film. But, for Akshay, it is not just the song but also his leading lady who remains evergreen. The actor also danced to the song and showed that he has still got the moves.

Akshay on Monday launched the song’s recreated version, which features Mustan’s son Mustafa and Kiara Advani and is a part of their film Machine. As Kiara shared that she has taken “Raveena’s blessings” for the new song, Akshay quipped, “Why need her blessings? You both are the same age!” An embarrassed Kiara replied sportingly, “That’s true. I just wanted her love and appreciation,” to which Akshay said, “Much better!”

Still got those mast mast moves 😉 What say? #TuCheezBadiHaiMastMast pic.twitter.com/XBS8J4gbrK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 6, 2017

Akshay and Raveena were dating when they worked together in Mohra (1994) and the former couple, who was together for three years, co-starred in many films.

The actor was asked about the times he spent with Raveena while filming “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast”. Initially, the actor joked by saying that he doesn’t remember what he ate last evening, let alone what happened two years ago. But, he was quick to add on a serious note, “It was a great honour working with Raveena. We have done many films together and also good songs. ‘Tip tip barsa pani’ is still one of my favourite songs. It is an amazing song. We have done four-five films and each one has been a hit in its own way.”

Also present at the song launch were Abbas-Mustan, who thanked Akshay for supporting Machine. The 49-year-old actor heaped praise on the filmmakers and thanked them for casting him in their 1992 thriller Khiladi, which spurred his rise to fame. “I am thankful to them for giving me Khiladi. For me, the ‘Khiladi’ word, ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’ and ‘Churake dil mera’ have been very important for my career,” Akshay said.

While the original song was composed by Viju Shah, it has been recreated by Komail-Shivaan. The new version has retained vocals of Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy from the original track.

