Akshay Kumar confused about doing Dara Singh biopic: Vindu Dara Singh

Actor Vindu Dara Singh says superstar Akshay Kumar is in two minds about doing the biopic on his late wrestler-actor father Dara Singh. “Yes, we have spoken to Akshay about the biopic. He hasn’t heard the script yet. He knows we want him in the film. He little confused, he is thinking. He is a very dedicated actor and whatever he does, he does from the heart,” Vindu told PTI.

Vindu who has worked with Akshay in films like Kambakkht Ishq, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Housefull, Housefull 2 and Joker, feels the Khiladi Kumar is the apt choice for his father Dara Singh’s biopic. “Akshay thinks he needs to bulk up for the role, I don’t

think so. I think he needs to be like what he was in ‘Brothers’ or may be ten per cent more. I think he will be wonderful as Dara Singh,” he said.

Mahrukh Asad Mirza, who wrote films like Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Kasme Vaade”, has written the script for the biopic of the late wrestler-actor. “From start to end I was part of the script writing, it (story) is very close to our heart and we want it to be made

nicely. We want it to be wow,” he said. There were a lot of names thrown around, from Sangram Singh to Sonu Sood to John Abraham for the biopic. But Vindu

insists only he and his family can make it.

“There are a lot of people who want to do a film on him but they can’t make it without our consent. Nobody can do a film on Dara Singh except us. He is our father, how can we just

allow anyone to make the film,” he said. The 52-year-old actor plans to begin shooting for the film from next year. Singh made a name in the field of professional wrestling

and had over 500 professional fights to his credit, all undefeated. He announced his retirement from wrestling in 1983. He had won the title of ‘Rustam-E-Punjab’ and ‘Rustam-e-Hind’ for his wrestling prowess.

The wrestling champion entered the film industry in 1952 with Sangdil and did films like Faulad (1963), Dara Singh: Ironman (1964), Daku Mangal Singh (1966) and Warrant (1975). He played the the character of Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar’s television series Ramayan.

He was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met in 2007 as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s grandfather. “I think this will be the best wrestling film that could ever be made. I think Dara Singh was Dara Singh there can be nobody like him. We want to create a great piece of work which will be an inspiration for youngsters,” he said. Vindu made it clear he won’t be acting in the film.