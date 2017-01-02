Akshay Kumar completes and releases four movies every year. His calender break-up will leave you amazed

Interestingly, all four films belong to different genres and that will give Akshay Kumar a chance to prove his versatility. Interestingly, all four films belong to different genres and that will give Akshay Kumar a chance to prove his versatility.

Trust Akshay Kumar to do no less than four movies every calendar year and he has made his intentions pretty clear right at the very start of 2017 by announcing a slew of four films. Interestingly, all four films belong to different genres and will give a chance to Akshay to prove his versatility. Let’s take a look at the list and how he usually plans his shoots to complete and release four films every year.

Jolly LLB 2 (10 February)

Akshay Kumar has donned many avatars but never before a lawyer’s gown until Jolly LLB 2 happened. The makers of the sequel wanted a bigger star onboard and in came Akshay in place of Arshad Warsi who helmed part one. The trailer has created good buzz and the first look indicates the sequel will be a more commercial affair than the first one. Will Akshay be able to pull off the new role with panache is something that remains to be seen. While Saurabh Shukla reprises his role, Annu Kapoor is the new addition as the devil’s advocate.

Toilet- Ek Prem Katha (June 2)

The title may seem a bit quirky but the message delivered will be an important one about PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Swacha Bharat Abhiyan’. The movie is being slotted in the comedy genre film and will be about the unhygienic sanitation prevalent in rural areas of India. Akshay pairs up with the one-film old Bhumi Pednekar and the new pairing will be an interesting one to watch out for. Knowing Akshay’s hold at comedy, it would exciting to see if the actor can combine and package satire and social message like Raju Hirani does in his movies.

2.0 (October 19)

Akshay has taken a path less trodden here. No male Bollywood superstar has ever appeared in big films down south. Akshay has accepted the challenge and he appears as a villain opposite the God of Indian cinema – Rajinikanth. Akshay sports a different ‘crow’ type look for the film and aficionados can expect to see some high octane VFX laced action including the face-off between Rajinikanth and Akshay. The latter marks his return to villainy after long and it would be interesting to see how this one pans out.

Padman

This one has just been announced although the release date has not yet been declared. It’s a true story reportedly based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad making machine. Arunachalam is credited for having innovated grass-root mechanisms for generating awareness about traditional unhygienic practices around menstruation in rural India. Akshay’s inclination towards real life stories has led him to the discovery of yet another interesting one that looks to have the ingredients of making an exciting celluloid drama. The film will be produced by Twinkle Khanna.

It’s rather interesting to see how Akshay manages to do what no other superstar does in B-town. While stars like SRK and Salman prefer to work in an average of two films per year and make it to the 100 or 200 crore club, Akshay manages to do that with ease by delivering three to four blockbuster movies, the cumulative accumulation of which makes him a permanent member of the elite club every year.

For those wondering how Akshay manages to finish four films in 365 days, the star himself had explained the maths behind it in an interview with a leading daily a couple of years back. The breakdown looks like this:

Total number of Akshay Kumar’s film per year – 4

Number of days given to each film – 60

Total number of days needed for four films – 240

This leaves Akshay with a total of 125 free days per year. The actor takes Sundays off which makes it 52 Sundays in all. He takes one week off after finishing every film which makes it a total of 21 days for three films. He takes an annual holiday consisting 45 days. That makes it a total of 118 days when he is not working. Add 240 to 118 and you get 358. The remaining seven days is what he uses to shoot brand endorsements. To be successful in following this schedule, Akshay operates every day with clockwork precision. The actor wakes up at 4 am and by 10 am he is done with half his day’s work. The actor sleeps early and doesn’t believe in late-night parties.

Now that’s what we call meticulous planning.

