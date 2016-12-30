Akshay Kumar celebrates Twinkle Khanna’s birthday in Cape Town, see pics

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khannna with friends and family in Cape Town on Twinkle’s 42nd birthday. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khannna with friends and family in Cape Town on Twinkle’s 42nd birthday.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are a match made in heaven? As Mrs Funnybones herself says, may be. But they are definitely among Bollywood’s strongest and most in-love couples. While Akshay says it as it is, Twinkle does it in a style all her own. On Friday, as Twinkle celebrated her 42nd birthday, Akshay whisked the whole family and friends off to Cape Town in South Africa, one of the favourite vacation spots of the duo.

Amid languid lunches and memorable moments, Akshay wished his better half on social media. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Your love, humour and madness make me keep falling in love with you every single day…Happy birthday Tina, never change 😘.”

The family has been in South Africa for some days now and are expected to spend New Year there as well. Twinkle, however, was in a reflective mood on her birthday. She shares her birthday with father, actor Rajesh Khanna. Remembering him, she wrote, “I am lucky to share a birthday with my father-a bittersweet day now-friends,family,some wine,cheese and dad’s favourite creme brûlée #salut.”

I am lucky to share a birthday with my father-a bittersweet day now-friends,family,some wine,cheese and dad’s favourite creme brûlée #salut pic.twitter.com/wr1vNBl6EN — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 29, 2016

In an earlier tweet, she had shared a throwback picture with her father and wrote, “I see you,in my reflection off the back of a gleaming spoon,in a gesture my sister makes, in the arch of my son’s eyebrows-I still see you.”

I see you,in my reflection off the back of a gleaming spoon,in a gesture my sister makes, in the arch of my son’s eyebrows-I still see you pic.twitter.com/YuaS8XoivJ — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 28, 2016

Winter in Paradise – 34 holidays with the bestie and I don’t know if we are a match made in heaven but definitely a match made in Zara :) pic.twitter.com/NDrClit6fS — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 27, 2016

The couple spent the day with their family and friends. Their son Aarav could also be seen in one picture where Akshay and Twinkle are seen with rest of their group around a restaurant table.

