Latest News

Akshay Kumar celebrates Twinkle Khanna’s birthday in Cape Town, see pics

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna has been in South Africa for some days now and are expected to spend New Year there as well.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:December 30, 2016 1:34 pm
twinkle khanna birthday, akshay kumar twinkle khanna birthday, twinkla akshay birtday celebraions, twinkle khanna cape town birthday, twinkle khanna akshay kumar, akshay kumar cape town, twinkle khanna cape toen birthday, twinkla khanna, akshay kumar, akshay kumar news, bollywood news, bollywood updates, entertainment news, indian express news, indian express Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khannna with friends and family in Cape Town on Twinkle’s 42nd birthday.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are a match made in heaven? As Mrs Funnybones herself says, may be. But they are definitely among Bollywood’s strongest and most in-love couples. While Akshay says it as it is, Twinkle does it in a style all her own. On Friday, as Twinkle celebrated her 42nd birthday, Akshay whisked the whole family and friends off to Cape Town in South Africa, one of the favourite vacation spots of the duo.

Amid languid lunches and memorable moments, Akshay wished his better half on social media. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Your love, humour and madness make me keep falling in love with you every single day…Happy birthday Tina, never change 😘.”

The family has been in South Africa for some days now and are expected to spend New Year there as well. Twinkle, however, was in a reflective mood on her birthday. She shares her birthday with father, actor Rajesh Khanna. Remembering him, she wrote, “I am lucky to share a birthday with my father-a bittersweet day now-friends,family,some wine,cheese and dad’s favourite creme brûlée #salut.”

In an earlier tweet, she had shared a throwback picture with her father and wrote, “I see you,in my reflection off the back of a gleaming spoon,in a gesture my sister makes, in the arch of my son’s eyebrows-I still see you.”

The couple spent the day with their family and friends. Their son Aarav could also be seen in one picture where Akshay and Twinkle are seen with rest of their group around a restaurant table.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Dec 30: Latest News