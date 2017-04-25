Akshay Kumar calls Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Vidyut Jammwal great action heroes

Akshay Kumar began his career as an action hero and went on to become the most sought after star of Bollywood. Akshay Kumar began his career as an action hero and went on to become the most sought after star of Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar is an inspiration for every action star in Bollywood. The actor, who just won his first National Award for Rustom, is a success story in every sense. Ask him about his early years and how he started his career as an action hero, and he gets quite emotional. Speaking at the Movie Stunt Artists’ Association event in Mumbai where Akshay announced death compensation and insurance for 380 stunt artists between ages 18- 55 years, he said, “Being a stunt actor is a great work, and it is a lot of fun. It also requires a lot of preparation and team effort. Stunts are made of sweat and blood of a lot of people. This is finally insurance for those who risk their lives to entertain us. A comedian also entertains people, but his or her life is not at risk. A romantic hero also romances on-screen but there is no life threat.”

The original Khiladi then continued talking about a stunt-person’s role in the industry. He said, “When a stuntman is entertaining us, he is risking his life. Unfortunately at times it happens that some stunt people lose their lives; some people get seriously injured. I have seen so many cases, I personally know some of them too. This is a small way to tell people that if there were no stuntmen in the industry, then no hero would be a hero today.”

The Rustom actor was also asked about whom he thinks is the best action hero right now. He responded by saying, “It wouldn’t be fair on my part to pinpoint and tell you who is a better action hero in the industry right now. Currently, all the action actors are doing great, whether it is Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal or Ranveer Singh. All of them are doing great.”

The Jolly LLB actor even slammed Bollywood award functions for not recognising the efforts of stunt-actors. Akshay said, “Unfortunately at award nights, these stuntmen are not even mentioned. I just hope that one day this mentality changes and these people get the dues from the industry.However there are a few award nights where this has changed and have started recognizing the ‘best stunt’ category for male and female, there is also a best stunt choreographer category. I am sure there will be a time when all the stunt-people in the industry will get their dues.”

