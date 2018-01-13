Akshay Kumar: Box office collection of PadMan doesn’t matter to me

Akshay Kumar recently launched “Saale Sapne” song from PadMan. Akshay Kumar recently launched “Saale Sapne” song from PadMan.

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has delivered many Rs 100 crore films, says that box office collection of Pad Man doesn’t matter to him. Akshay launched “Saale Sapne” song from PadMan along with Sonam Kapoor and R. Balki at a special programme on Friday.

When asked whether he is bothered with the box-office collection of PadMan, Akshay said, “I am not thinking about how much money it will collect from box-office. It doesn’t matter to me.”

“For me the biggest thing was when I saw 3-4 youngsters outside my vanity van discussing about issue on menstruation. so I think this is the biggest achievement of this film, when 3-4 males talk about issue of menstruation.

“It is not necessary for me to think about how much business it is going to do but every morning, when I monitor my social media, I see people are talking openly about sanitary pads and menstruation and that is I feel my film’s biggest victory,” he added.

Akshay and his film’s team felicitated 16 Indian innovators across the country where the actor declared that he would offer Rs 5 lakh each to the 16 innovates present at the Innovation Conclave.

When we asked Akshay what he feels about these unsung heroes of our country, he said, “I feel, I am only reel hero but they are the real heroes of our country. I hope their journey will come forward in front of people because, each one has an amazing journey while achieving their dreams.

“So I hope film will get on them and people will get inspire from it because I feel our country has brilliant minds out there.”

Based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, PadMan is the story of how one man came up with a revolutionary method of producing cost-effective sanitary napkins and empowered thousands of women across the country in the process.

Akshay has stepped into the shoes of Muruganantham and is all set to educate the masses. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

Produced by Twinkle Khanna, KriArj Entertainment and directed by R. Balki, the film will clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat on January 25.

