Twinkle Khanna turns cheerleader for hubby Akshay Kumar on his 50th birthday. See photos

Happy birthday Akshay Kumar: Twinkle Khanna, Riteish Deshmukh and others wish the actor on his 50th birthday.

Mrs Funnybones aka Twinkle Khanna doesn’t do things normal. And we trusted her for doing something unusual for hubby Akshay Kumar’s 50th birthday. But what we didn’t expect was her turning a cheerleader for him. Yes, you read that right, Twinkle Khanna turned a cheerleader for Akshay on his birthday. The blunt and on the face writer-blogger Twinkle shared a quirky photo of Akshay having a fun time with friends. She captioned the photo, “The birthday boys and their merry cheerleaders! #happybirthdayboys.”

Twinkle and Akshay have been married for 16 years now but still, the duo has the much-needed spark in their relationship. Twinkle on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan has revealed how she and Akshay had nothing for each other initially and their relationship was a fling. But today the couple is among the most compatible Bollywood couples and have been setting perfect marriage goals.

The birthday boys and their merry cheerleaders! #happybirthdayboys pic.twitter.com/jwSlj5czSY — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 8, 2017

Apart from Twinkle, Akshay’s dear friend and Housefull co-actor Riteish Deshmukh wished the actor in a series of tweets. The first tweet read, “Sundi – that’s a smashing half century-you will put teenagers to shame. May god bless you with more GOLD @ the BO #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar.” Following this was another tweet with a still from Housefull 3 where the trio, Abhishek Bachchan-Akshay Kumar-Riteish Deshmukh, is seen crying and the reason for them wailing is the absence of the birthday cake. Riteish writes, “.@akshaykumar ‘s Birthday Party -when we realise there is no cake -coz the half centurion is on a diet. #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar.”

Sundi – that’s a smashing half century-you will put teenagers to shame. May god bless you with more GOLD @ the BO #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/d7imJRNzUk — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 9, 2017

.@akshaykumar ‘s Birthday Party -when we realise there is no cake -coz the half centurion is on a diet. #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/ALM2BbWVdt — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 9, 2017

Th fun is not over yet. Next, comes a photo of the entire team of Housefull 3 enjoying in a jacuzzi with the caption, “Cake मिल गया और सारे पाप धो दिए । Jaakuuzeee Gossips Session – #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar @akshaykumar @juniorbachchan @bomanirani #SajidN.”

Judwaa 2 girl Taapsee Pannu who has shared the screen with Akshay in Baby and Naam Shabana also wished the actor. She wrote, “Everytime I feel tired or feel something is impossible I look upto him n charge through a brick wall #HappyBirthdayAkshaykumar @akshaykumar.”

Everytime I feel tired or feel something is impossible I look upto him n charge through a brick wall #HappyBirthdayAkshaykumar @akshaykumar — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 8, 2017

Sajid Khan is not able to believe that the fittest of all, Akshay has turned 50. Wishing him on Twitter, the filmmaker wrote, “50???!!!Unreal sundi!Wishing the planet’s fittest half centurion a very happy bday😊😊😊luv u… #HappyBirthdayAkshaykumar #Sundirocksat50.” He also shared an old video of Akshay’s stage debut as a judge.

1990.. @akshaykumar s stage debut as a judge😊for my college event in bhaidas.27 years later sundi looks the same! #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumarpic.twitter.com/jz0bP9edBJ — Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) September 9, 2017

Happy birthday Akshay Kumar.

