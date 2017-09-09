Akshay Kumar gets the best birthday gift from daughter Nitara and wife Twinkle Khanna. Watch video

Akshay Kumar obeys daughter Nitara’s every order on his birthday. Akshay Kumar obeys daughter Nitara’s every order on his birthday.

No matter how busy he is with work, Akshay Kumar always finds time for his little angel Nitara. And if reports are to believed then the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor has flown to the Swiss Alps to fulfil her wish of seeing snow on his 50th birthday. Not only this, Nitara’s every wish is a command to Akshay and we have a proof of this in Twinkle Khanna’s latest tweet. Mrs Funnybones wished Akshay a happy birthday by sharing a video of him where he is seen obeying Nitara’s every order. When the little one says, “Laugh”, Akshay bursts out in laughter and when she asks him to show his crying face, he weeps like a little kid.

Just how much are we gushing over this father-daughter bond, we are missing to see Nitara in the video as we can only hear her sweet voice. The caption which Twinkle has written for her husband is something not to be missed. She writes, “Happy birthday to my best friend,kindest man in the world, a great dad with the best ‘dancey face’& jeez all that hotness on top of it all:).”

Happy birthday to my best friend,kindest man in the world, a great dad with the best’dancey face’& jeez all that hotness on top of it all:) pic.twitter.com/uRIe2nEvU0 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 9, 2017

Mrs Funnybones aka Twinkle doesn’t do things normal. And we trusted her for doing something unusual for hubby Akshay Kumar’s 50th birthday. But what we didn’t expect was her turning a cheerleader for him. Yes, you read that right, Twinkle Khanna turned a cheerleader for Akshay on his birthday. The blunt and on the face writer-blogger Twinkle shared a quirky photo of Akshay having a fun time with friends. She captioned the photo, “The birthday boys and their merry cheerleaders! #happybirthdayboys.”

Twinkle and Akshay have been married for 16 years now but still, the duo has the much-needed spark in their relationship. Twinkle on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan has revealed how she and Akshay had nothing for each other initially and their relationship was a fling. But today the couple is among the most compatible Bollywood couples and have been setting perfect marriage goals.

The birthday boys and their merry cheerleaders! #happybirthdayboys pic.twitter.com/jwSlj5czSY — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 8, 2017

Apart from Twinkle, Akshay’s dear friend and Housefull co-actor Riteish Deshmukh wished the actor in a series of tweets. The first tweet read, “Sundi – that’s a smashing half century-you will put teenagers to shame. May god bless you with more GOLD @ the BO #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar.” Following this was another tweet with a still from Housefull 3 where the trio, Abhishek Bachchan-Akshay Kumar-Riteish Deshmukh, is seen crying and the reason for them wailing is the absence of the birthday cake. Riteish writes, “.@akshaykumar ‘s Birthday Party -when we realise there is no cake -coz the half centurion is on a diet. #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar.”

Sundi – that’s a smashing half century-you will put teenagers to shame. May god bless you with more GOLD @ the BO #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/d7imJRNzUk — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 9, 2017

.@akshaykumar ‘s Birthday Party -when we realise there is no cake -coz the half centurion is on a diet. #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/ALM2BbWVdt — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 9, 2017

Th fun is not over yet. Next, comes a photo of the entire team of Housefull 3 enjoying in a jacuzzi with the caption, “Cake मिल गया और सारे पाप धो दिए । Jaakuuzeee Gossips Session – #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar @akshaykumar @juniorbachchan @bomanirani #SajidN.”

Judwaa 2 girl Taapsee Pannu who has shared the screen with Akshay in Baby and Naam Shabana also wished the actor. She wrote, “Everytime I feel tired or feel something is impossible I look upto him n charge through a brick wall #HappyBirthdayAkshaykumar @akshaykumar.”

Everytime I feel tired or feel something is impossible I look upto him n charge through a brick wall #HappyBirthdayAkshaykumar @akshaykumar — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 8, 2017

Sajid Khan is not able to believe that the fittest of all, Akshay has turned 50. Wishing him on Twitter, the filmmaker wrote, “50???!!!Unreal sundi!Wishing the planet’s fittest half centurion a very happy bday😊😊😊luv u… #HappyBirthdayAkshaykumar #Sundirocksat50.” He also shared an old video of Akshay’s stage debut as a judge.

1990.. @akshaykumar s stage debut as a judge😊for my college event in bhaidas.27 years later sundi looks the same! #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumarpic.twitter.com/jz0bP9edBJ — Sajid Khan (@SimplySajidK) September 9, 2017

Happy birthday Akshay Kumar.

