Akshay Kumar apologises for violating the code of conduct for National Flag at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017

Akshay Kumar was cheering for Indian women cricket team at the finals of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, which was held yesterday in London. The actor, who was in the city to promote his film Toilet Ek Prem Katha, made sure to not let his spirits drop. In the celebratory mode, the actor held the tricolor in his hand and waved it. However, he received a lot of backlash for the same. Apparently, the actor had violated the code of conduct for the tricolor, by holding it upside down. He posted a picture on Twitter, and within minutes, received a lot of flak. Hence, the actor deleted the picture and posted a message which read, “Extending my sincerest apology for violating the code of conduct for the tricolor. Didn’t mean to offend anyone, the picture has been removed.”

Akshay has always been expressive about his love for the country. Not only through his films, even in real life, he has often visited base camps of army men and spent time with them. In fact, for their future, the actor introduced ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ app, which enables people to contribute their bit for the living of army men’s lives and the lives of martyrs. And cricket being one of the sport that connects the entire nation, he was extremely thrilled to be a part of the live match. He shared a video on Twitter and wrote about how excited he was to attend the match. He wrote, “This is how excited I am, never in my life have I run for a train barefoot to make it in time for a match!!”

Extending my sincerest apology for violating the code of conduct for the tricolor.Didn’t mean to offend anyone,the picture has been removed — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 24, 2017

While the Indian team lost the match, Akshay did not leave the place feeling disheartened. He spoke to the girls ensuring that they laugh to make them feel proud about all that they have achieved during the entire session.

He shared a picture from the cricket ground and wrote, “Even Broken Hearts Can Laugh!! These Women have started a revolution & I couldn’t be more proud.” On the work front, the actor is shooting for PadMan and is busy promoting Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

