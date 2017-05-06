Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor celebrate their National Award win on PadMan sets amid cake and champagne. See pics

Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar celebrate their National Award win on the sets of PadMan. Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar celebrate their National Award win on the sets of PadMan.

Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor are on cloud nine and the PadMan co-stars have all the reasons to be. The two have been honoured with the coveted National Award on Wednesday for their respective films Rustom and Neerja last year. Though we didn’t expect the very disciplined Akshay to celebrate his win with a big bash, we were still waiting for the Khiladi Kumar to share his happiness with his near and dear ones. And our wish just got fulfilled by Sonam.

The Neerja actor shared a video on her Snapchat from the sets of Twinkle Khanna production PadMan where she and Akshay are seen cutting a cake and feeding it to each other. Well, there was champagne too. The two actors were spotted in their full glory in the video.

Akshay Kumar won the best Actor National Award for his film Rustom and Sonam received a special mention for Neerja at the 64th National Film Awards. As Sonam and Akshay collected the award from President of India Pranab Mukherjee, their respective families cheered for them from the audience. Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor became the center of attraction. Like any proud dad, even he captured his daughter’s big moment in life.

Later talking to IANS, Anil Kapoor said, “Any family will be proud if there is any member of the family winning a National Film Award. It might be a son, daughter, wife, friend or anyone who is part of the family. Of course, it’s the first one for Sonam so we all are really excited.” Sonam’s brother Harshvardhan Kapoor who has remained tight-lipped until now about sister’s achievement said, “I think it’s an immensely proud moment for the entire family and it inspires one to work harder and be humble. Working with great directors, being honest and following guts (should be the goal)… Which is what Sonam has done, which is what I am going to do. I think eventually hard work pays some day,”

For now, Sonam is busy shooting with Akshay Kumar for R Balki’s PadMan. The film is a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu who invented low-cost sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas about its usages and hygiene.

