Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh turn the house into Hookah Bar. Watch video, pics

Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh recently attended the wedding of GVK scion Keshav Reddy and Pharma baron Chinnapa Reddy’s daughter Veena Reddy. Several other celebrities from Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Jacqueline Fernandez and Manish Malhotra also trooped in. Ranveer performed at the sangeet ceremony along with Jacqueline on a mix of his popular numbers. Videos of him doing his signature “Tattad Tattad” move as the crowd went wild, surfaced on social media too leaving his fans asking for more.

However, what took everyone by surprise was when Ranveer called Akshay Kumar on stage to perform a crowd favourite – “Hookah Bar.” That’s right! The two handsome hunks of Bollywood not just shook a leg on the popular track, but even sang it.

The two actors took time off their busy working schedules to attend the gala wedding. While Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his soon-t-release Jolly LLB 2, Ranveer shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati.

The other celebs spotted were superstar Rajinikanth, Rekha, Sridevi and her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Sophie Choudry and Raveena Tandon.

Check out the videos when these Bollywood heartthrobs became the crowd pullers.

Video: @akshaykumar sir with @RanveerOfficial signing #hookahbar song at a weeding in Hyderabad recently. JOLLY VS POWERFUL IN 11 DAYS pic.twitter.com/S8luH2mad1 — Akshay Kumar 24×7 (@Akkistaan) January 30, 2017

Updates | Sexy Ram pic.twitter.com/RntL9B20EJ — Ranveer Singh #TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) January 29, 2017

Coincidentally both Jolly LLB 2 and Padmavati is facing rough weather right now. While Jolly LLB 2’s release is in the hands of Bombay High Court, the violent behaviour of the Karni Sena on the sets of Padmavati in Jaipur has halted its shooting for sometime.

