Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi promote Jolly LLB 2 in Ahmedabad, see pics

Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi are working for the first time together. Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi are working for the first time together.

After SRK, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi were in Ahmedabad to take ahead the promotions of their movie Jolly LLB 2. Speaking to the media at the promotions, Khiladi said that Gujarat has always been a very special place for him and he is the son-in-law of Ahmedabad. The 43-year-old actor also opened up about his dream role. He said, “My father used to narrate the tale of Akbar and Birbal, so when i heard the script of ‘Jolly LLB 2’ , I felt the character of Jolly is like Birbal, so i went for it”.

Jolly LLB 2 is a satirical black comedy-drama written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. The film which is a sequel to 2013 film Jolly LLB is scheduled to release on 10 February. The movie, which will feature Akshay in the role of a lawyer, also stars Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor

Meanwhile, Actor Arshad Warsi says contrary to the perception, he has been promoting Akshay Kumar-starrer Jolly LLB 2, which is a sequel to his own 2012 comedy. When director Subhash Kapoor announced Jolly LLB 2 with the Rustom star, Arshad had said that he was replaced by a “bigger movie star” as the studio wanted it that way. Now, that the movie is nearing its release, Arshad was again asked how he felt that his hit film moved ahead with a new hero.

“Don’t put salt on my wounds! Jokes apart, I am very happy for Akshay. I am sure he and the team have done a great job. He and I keep talking about it. In fact, I am even promoting the film in my own way. I am yet to watch it but I am really excited about its release,” Arshad told reporters. The 48-year-old actor was speaking at the Indian premiere of Oscar-nominated film, “Lion” last night. “I like films, and hence I am in this profession. But in Hollywood films, the level of honesty is high. So it’s always fun to watch that,” he said.

Also Read: Jolly LLB 2 mocks legal profession? SC to hear plea challenging Bombay HC order today

While Lion hits the screens on February 24, Jolly LLB 2 is scheduled to release on February 10.