After Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Grover, Anil Kapoor send Rakshabandhan wishes to fans

Rakshabandhan is a Hindu celebration, which celebrates the love and duty between brothers and sisters. On the auspicious occasion, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of RakshaBandhan, wishing all our Brothers and Sisters a most wonderful day of love protection and blessings.” The actor spoke about how his Friendship Day was spent amid his fans, who visited him on Sunday morning.”

“Sunday dwellings are the wait of the anxious moment when I shall receive the cheer and love of many and a confirmation that they still value my presence.. the spill over is heartening .. and I shall ever admire and respect it,” the actor wrote.

Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter too and wrote that this year, men should pledge to protect every woman and not just their sisters. He wrote, “Every woman who is walking on the road all alone, it is important to realise that it is our duty to protect her too. Be a brother not just because you have blood relationship but also with deeds. (हर वो औरत जो रास्ते पर अकेली चल रही हो,उसकी रक्षा करना हम सब का फ़र्ज़ है-भाई ख़ून के रिश्ते के अलावा कर्म से भी बनो)”

Sending a message on girls are precious, television actor and comedian Sunil Grover wrote, “Raksha Bandhan ki badhai sab ko bahot bahot! Along with our sisters let’s respect others sister too. 🙏 Girls are precious.”

Throwing light on the bond of a sister and brother, Anil Kapoor wrote, “We may argue, fight, wanna tear each other’s hair out, but the one thing we can’t do is live without each other! Rakhi Ki #Mubarakan!!”.

Later his Mubarakan co-star Athiya Shetty wrote, “Celebrate the eternal bond between a brother & sister with your family and watch #Mubarakan”

