Akshay Kumar serves mangoes to Amazon head Roy Price, plays perfect host. Is a collaboration on the cards?

Akshay Kumar is leading the industry, so it’s very obvious that everyone has an eye on what’s he is doing. Amid all the multi-tasking on several film sets which he keeps hopping as an actor, producer or even launching an app for army men, the actor has his hands fill. But amid all this, he took out time to host a get together for Amazon head Roy Price and Amazon Video team head. Sharing a picture on Twitter, Akshay wrote that he had a great time with the team and Roy too appreciated how Akshay was the perfect host. By the way, Roy is also impressed with mangoes the actor had offered to him at the gathering. So, he is a happy guest and we can guess, the two might announce a project together soon.

Now, we are wondering what kind of project would it be? Well, Akshay has become the most-wanted actor whom everyone looks up to. He has been balancing quite well between choosing unique films which gave both commercial and social value. He began his year with his successful outing Jolly LLB 2 and even Naam Shabana which had his cameo, has done pretty well at the box office.

But ahead are some more thought-provoking films by the National Award winner among which Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and PadMan are the most awaited ones.

Wonderful to catch up with Amazing Amazon head @RoyPrice and the @AmazonVideoIn team Brad, James and Nitesh. Thanks for coming over!! pic.twitter.com/nPh5F72hm2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 12, 2017

In fact, the actor who has the schedule of his next year planned up as well, one of which is being bankrolled by Salman Khan and Karan Johar’s production houses SKF and Dharma respectively.

At present, he is prepping up for the release of Toilet Ek Prem Katha, which is based on the cleanliness program lead by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

