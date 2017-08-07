Akshay Kumar’s acceptance speech at a recent award night is not something worth missing. Watch hilarious video

Akshay Kumar’s acceptance speech at a recent award night is going viral. It was written by his author-columnist wife Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs FunnyBones. Akshay Kumar’s acceptance speech at a recent award night is going viral. It was written by his author-columnist wife Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs FunnyBones.

Akshay Kumar is a star and is blessed to have a beloved wife Twinkle Khanna. We clearly remember the Koffee With Karan’s episode when Twinkle and Akshay came together and Mrs FunnyBones was just unstoppable. But at the Vogue Beauty Awards the actor who recently won the National Award, and was honoured with the ‘Man of the Decade’ award gave an acceptance speech which is too hilarious to me missed. The speech was written by Akshay’s author-columnist wife Twinkle and it became the highlight of the evening, and even after.

A video of the speech is what we have brought for you. Akshay Kumar, when came on the stage, first said, “My wife has given me a speech. So I will have to say this. Bear with me.” He went on to read the speech, “They say that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder but I say beauty is whoever let you hold her. I would like to thank Vogue for this award. To my overpaid trainer and my underpaid cook, a big thank you for helping me maintain this beautiful Man of the Decade Body which I have,” quipped Akshay.

Taking his speech further, Akshay said, “Though part of the credit should also go to the fact that I did not have to carry my two children for nine whole months. And thus my stomach did not have to stretch to elephantine proportions, and then deflate to a small paunch with stretch marks and saggy skin that no amount of dieting can eradicate. It’s time for me to wind this up because it’s really not fair that I always reach home late, and I should not take anyone so much for granted. But before I leave I would once again like to thank my beautiful, talented wife.”

Well, you might have enjoyed reading this bit but to watch Akshay Kumar reading this acceptance speech is just unbeatable. So here is the video:

Wow.. wasn’t that amazing? It truly deserves to go viral!

Presently the actor is all busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Toilet Ek Prem Katha with his co-star Bhumi Pednekar. By this film the actor is promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Clean India campaign too.

