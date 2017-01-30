Akshay Kumar’s 9 big revelations: I used to seel kundan jewellery in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar

Akshay Kumar has delivered three back-to-back hits and his upcoming films in Bollywood are one of the most awaited. Akshay Kumar has delivered three back-to-back hits and his upcoming films in Bollywood are one of the most awaited.

There once lingered a rumour that Akshay Kumar’s recognition lived upto the standards of the furniture inside a film set, they both were dead. Turns out that was something the superstar said for himself (Mr Funnybone much?). Even producer Mahesh Bhatt had once said if you want action, take Akshay but if you need someone to act, then don’t look at Akshay.

The actor has delivered three back-to-back hits and his upcoming films in Bollywood are one of the most awaited. While reliving his days as a struggler, the Airlift actor shared his bad old memorable days humbly with journalist Rajat Sharma.

Here are few of the highlights from the episode:

1. When Rajat Sharma questioned him how he felt after giving 11 back-to-back flop films, the superstar corrected him and said not 11, he delivered 16 flops and he survived purely because of professionalism.

2. The actor confessed that he prefers rewards over awards. “I get good rewards. Besides Airlift and Rustom, even Housefull got awards oh sorry rewards from people,” he said.

3. Meanwhile this is what MrsFunnyBones aka wife Twinkle Khanna has to say to her husband. “Look at my dad, look at my mom. They have got National Awards and you have not received any.” That is the only time when the superstar feels sad for not winning any awards.

4. He completes the shooting of a film within 40-45 days. “I follow my director. I face problems on the first day as I need to step into the shoes of a new character but then from the second day onwards, I become more and more comfortable and start playing the characters much faster… When Tom Cruise takes 42 days to shoot a film like “Mission Impossible” then why should I take 90 to 150 days to complete a movie?”

5. He went back to talk about the days when he worked as a spot boy in Kolkata.

The actor used to sell kundan jewellery in Lajpat Nagar and also worked as a spot boy in Kolkata. “I used to do street fighting in Bangkok and sometimes I lost too. But then you need to get up and start all over again and strive for a win. This is life. Fight for it and you will surely achieve your dreams,” he said.

6. The biggest challenge for him in life remain, the act of being a real Mr Funnybone, “Making people laugh is the most difficult thing but sadly, the industry doesn’t give priority to it.”

Then he went on to say, “A fan told me that his son eats only when he watches Hera Pheri. So if my film is helping people to digest their food, then where is the problem?”

7. He was also questioned about his love life which did not include Twinkle Khanna. “I am a full hot-blooded man. So, why not?” he said when he had been asked about his link up with Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty in the past. He also went on to talk about his innocent love at the age of eight. Who was she? His school teacher.

Nevertheless, now he is happy to be the husband of Twinkle Khanna. “I am happily married with two kids now. Change is important in life and I am happy with the changes in me,” he added later.

8. The actor had given voice to his opinions whenever the country has faced a terrible situation. Akshay, however, said he doesn’t voice opinions, he looks for solutions. “I don’t comment, I rather give or look for solutions. Few people know that I run a school where nearly 15,000 girls have been taught martial arts in Mumbai alone,” said the Rustom actor.

“Similarly, I welcomed our army’s surgical strike inside Pakistan. The whole world wants terrorism to end. I am also going to make a film “Toilet-Ek Prem Katha” on Swacch Bharat mission. 54 percent Indians do not have toilets, it is a shame,” he added.

9.He may be promoting what seems to be the Prime Minister’s pet project nevertheless he clarified he has no interest in joining politics. “I do not want to enter politics. I have no interest. But I want to work on two key areas in which I have knowledge: health and sports.”

