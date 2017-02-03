Akshay Kumar does not take his stardom for granted: Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi feels the Akshay Kumar works without any star trappings on the sets. Huma Qureshi feels the Akshay Kumar works without any star trappings on the sets.

Actress Huma Qureshi hopes to imbibe the sense of discipline and hardwork from his Jolly LLB 2 co-star Akshay Kumar who she says, puts in his best while working. Huma feels the Airlift actor works without any star trappings on the sets. “One always feels that superstars tend to take their success for granted, but not with him (Akshay). I’ve seen him work really hard for our film and I am sure he does that for every film he is a part of,” Huma said in an interview.

“He does four films in a year. I hope to imbibe some sense of discipline and how he manages to spend time with his family, children, how involved he is. I want to be that great a multi-tasker in that sense,” she added. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the courtroom-drama-comedy is a sequel to the 2013 film Jolly LLB which starred Arshad Warsi and Amrita Rao in the lead roles.

Huma says while working with Akshay was an enriching experience, there were times when the actor played pranks on her as well. “He took my phone and messaged to three heroes that I love them, I want to marry them. Then I had to call everyone and say I am really sorry it was a prank. They all laughed the hardest when they knew it was Akshay. “He does these things but he is a great guy to work with. Sense of discipline, time, respect for other people’s time, to get that from a big star is amazing.”